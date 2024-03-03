Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, last night on the road. D Jon Merrill (1-0=1) was the only point-recorder for the Wild as his goal was unassisted. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24-of-26 shots to post a .923 SV%.

The Sharks were unsuccessful in a shootout against the Dallas Stars, 3-2, last night. F Luke Kunin (0-2=2) paced San Jose with two points. Forwards William Eklund (1-0=1) and Filip Zadina (1-0=1) were the goal-scorers for the Sharks. G Magnus Chrona saved 36-of-38 shots faced (.947 SV%) and went seven rounds in the shootout in the loss.