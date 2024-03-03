DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored the tying goal on the power play in the third period to help the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Robertson ties it in 3rd, Stars rally for shootout win against Sharks
Benn scores winner in 7th round for Dallas; Chrona makes 36 saves for San Jose
Robertson tied it 2-2 at 4:08 in the third with a shot from the top of the right face-off circle three seconds into the power play.
Jamie Benn scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars (37-17-9), who are 3-3-3 in their past nine games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.
Magnus Chrona made 36 saves in his second NHL start for the Sharks (15-38-6), who have lost seven of their past eight.
William Eklund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 4:39 in the first period when he collected the rebound of his initial shot and put it in at a sharp angle behind Oettinger.
Faksa tied it 1-1 at 3:08 in the second period when he poked a loose puck into the net after Chrona made the initial save.
Filip Zadina gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead when he scored at 17:08 to make it 2-1. Oettinger made the initial save before the puck popped into the air. Play continued for a few seconds before the NHL Situation room initiated a review, which determined the puck had fully crossed the goal line.