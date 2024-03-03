Robertson ties it in 3rd, Stars rally for shootout win against Sharks

Benn scores winner in 7th round for Dallas; Chrona makes 36 saves for San Jose

Recap: San Jose Sharks @ Dallas Stars 3.2.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored the tying goal on the power play in the third period to help the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Robertson tied it 2-2 at 4:08 in the third with a shot from the top of the right face-off circle three seconds into the power play.

Jamie Benn scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars (37-17-9), who are 3-3-3 in their past nine games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

Magnus Chrona made 36 saves in his second NHL start for the Sharks (15-38-6), who have lost seven of their past eight. 

William Eklund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 4:39 in the first period when he collected the rebound of his initial shot and put it in at a sharp angle behind Oettinger.

Faksa tied it 1-1 at 3:08 in the second period when he poked a loose puck into the net after Chrona made the initial save.

Filip Zadina gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead when he scored at 17:08 to make it 2-1. Oettinger made the initial save before the puck popped into the air. Play continued for a few seconds before the NHL Situation room initiated a review, which determined the puck had fully crossed the goal line.

