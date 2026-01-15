Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve.

Lambos, 23 (1/14/03), owns eight points (3-5=8), 49 shots and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 games with Iowa this season, ranking T-1st among team defensemen in goals. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, made his NHL debut at Columbus on Dec. 18, recording a shot on goal and a blocked shot in 10:16 of time on ice (TOI). For his career, Lambos has skated in 171 career games over three AHL seasons with Iowa (2023-26), posting 41 points (12-29=41), 135 PIM and 224 shots.

Lambos also played in 176 career games in parts of five seasons (2018-23) with the Kootenay/Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 128 points (31-97=128). He served as Winnipeg’s captain during the 2022-23 season, ranking second among team defensemen with 48 points (12-36=48), 12 goals and 36 assists in 61 games. He represented Canada White at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was named a tournament all-star after registering five assists in six contests. Lambos also appeared in one game for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Lambos was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 71 with Minnesota.

Minnesota will host the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 7 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

