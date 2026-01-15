SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight against the Jets, hoping to bounce back after Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Jets
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 39 Ben Jones - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 15th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Jets