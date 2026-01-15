Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Jets

By Zoe Fiedler
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight against the Jets, hoping to bounce back after Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 39 Ben Jones - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

