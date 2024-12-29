Preview: Wild vs. Senators

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight, hosting the Ottawa Senators, after an overtime win against the Stars in Dallas on Friday. Since G Filip Gustavsson returned from injury the Wild is 2-0; tonight the team seeks to lengthen its hot streak.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 22-10-4, 48 points, 2nd in Central Division

Senators Record: 18-14-2, 38 points, 5th in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 16-10-5 (9-5-2 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
OTT
MIN
Power Play
23.7%
17.4%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
70.5%
Faceoff
53.0%
48.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.09
2.94
Goals Against / Games Played
2.85
2.67

Last Season on Wild vs. Senators

Minnesota went 1-0-1 in the season series against Ottawa.

Ottawa won the series-opening game, 2-1, in a shootout at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden (11/18). Minnesota won the second meeting, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/18).

C Marco Rossi, LW Matt Boldy, RW Vinni Lettieri and C Mason Shaw all scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 30-of-31 shots faced for Minnesota in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 in the second meeting.

RW Drake Batherson (1-1=2) and D Jakob Chychrun (1-1=2) had two points each. D Erik Brannstrom also tallied a goal. G Anton Forsberg saved 24-of-25 shots faced for Ottawa in the first meeting. G Jonas Korpisalo stopped 16-of-19 shots faced in the second game.

Wild Leaders Against Senators

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (7- 11=18) in 20 career matches vs. Ottawa
  • LW Marcus Johansson (5-6=11, in 33 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-6=11, in 20 games) have 11 points each
  • D Jonas Brodin has nine points (2-7=9) in 20 games

Senators Leaders Against Wild

  • LW David Perron leads Ottawa with 40 points (17- 23=40) in 49 career games against Minnesota
  • RW Claude Giroux has 13 points (5-8=13) in 21 games
  • D Travis Harmonic has seven points (2- 5=7) in 22 contests
  • Batherson has six points (2-4=6) in six games
  • D Thomas Chabot owns five points (4-1=5) in nine games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Gustavsson went 10-13-3 with a 3.12 GAA and a .905 SV% in 27 games in two seasons with Ottawa (2020-22)
  • Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano spent five seasons as Associate Coach for Ottawa (2019-24)
  • Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan recorded six points (1- 5=6) in 20 games with Ottawa in 2020-21
  • D Nick Jensen is from Rogers and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-13)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild has won its last seven games against the Senators dating back to 3/30/2017, outscoring Ottawa 33-16 in that span
  • The Wild has won eight of its last 10 meetings at Xcel Energy Center (8-2-0)
  • Minnesota has earned points in 17 of its last 21 contests against Ottawa (14-4-3) dating back to Oct. 11, 2011
  • The Wild is on a six-game point streak at Canadian Tire Centre (5-0-1) and is 6-1-2 in its last nine games in Ottawa

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

