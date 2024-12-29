ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight, hosting the Ottawa Senators, after an overtime win against the Stars in Dallas on Friday. Since G Filip Gustavsson returned from injury the Wild is 2-0; tonight the team seeks to lengthen its hot streak.
Preview: Wild vs. Senators
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 29 at 6:45 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Additional Ticket Offers: Player Designed Series: Bogosian Hat Ticket Pack
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Senators
Wild Record: 22-10-4, 48 points, 2nd in Central Division
Senators Record: 18-14-2, 38 points, 5th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 16-10-5 (9-5-2 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
OTT
MIN
Power Play
23.7%
17.4%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
70.5%
Faceoff
53.0%
48.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.09
2.94
Goals Against / Games Played
2.85
2.67
Last Season on Wild vs. Senators
Minnesota went 1-0-1 in the season series against Ottawa.
Ottawa won the series-opening game, 2-1, in a shootout at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden (11/18). Minnesota won the second meeting, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/18).
C Marco Rossi, LW Matt Boldy, RW Vinni Lettieri and C Mason Shaw all scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 30-of-31 shots faced for Minnesota in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 in the second meeting.
RW Drake Batherson (1-1=2) and D Jakob Chychrun (1-1=2) had two points each. D Erik Brannstrom also tallied a goal. G Anton Forsberg saved 24-of-25 shots faced for Ottawa in the first meeting. G Jonas Korpisalo stopped 16-of-19 shots faced in the second game.
Wild Leaders Against Senators
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (7- 11=18) in 20 career matches vs. Ottawa
- LW Marcus Johansson (5-6=11, in 33 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-6=11, in 20 games) have 11 points each
- D Jonas Brodin has nine points (2-7=9) in 20 games
Senators Leaders Against Wild
- LW David Perron leads Ottawa with 40 points (17- 23=40) in 49 career games against Minnesota
- RW Claude Giroux has 13 points (5-8=13) in 21 games
- D Travis Harmonic has seven points (2- 5=7) in 22 contests
- Batherson has six points (2-4=6) in six games
- D Thomas Chabot owns five points (4-1=5) in nine games
Connections
- Gustavsson went 10-13-3 with a 3.12 GAA and a .905 SV% in 27 games in two seasons with Ottawa (2020-22)
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano spent five seasons as Associate Coach for Ottawa (2019-24)
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan recorded six points (1- 5=6) in 20 games with Ottawa in 2020-21
- D Nick Jensen is from Rogers and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-13)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won its last seven games against the Senators dating back to 3/30/2017, outscoring Ottawa 33-16 in that span
- The Wild has won eight of its last 10 meetings at Xcel Energy Center (8-2-0)
- Minnesota has earned points in 17 of its last 21 contests against Ottawa (14-4-3) dating back to Oct. 11, 2011
- The Wild is on a six-game point streak at Canadian Tire Centre (5-0-1) and is 6-1-2 in its last nine games in Ottawa
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.