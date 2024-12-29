Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Last Season on Wild vs. Senators

Minnesota went 1-0-1 in the season series against Ottawa.

Ottawa won the series-opening game, 2-1, in a shootout at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden (11/18). Minnesota won the second meeting, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/18).

C Marco Rossi, LW Matt Boldy, RW Vinni Lettieri and C Mason Shaw all scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 30-of-31 shots faced for Minnesota in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 in the second meeting.

RW Drake Batherson (1-1=2) and D Jakob Chychrun (1-1=2) had two points each. D Erik Brannstrom also tallied a goal. G Anton Forsberg saved 24-of-25 shots faced for Ottawa in the first meeting. G Jonas Korpisalo stopped 16-of-19 shots faced in the second game.