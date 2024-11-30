Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Last Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota went 2-2-0 in its series against Nashville.

The Wild won the seriesopening matchup, 6-1, in Nashville (11/30). The Predators earned a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (1/25) in the second game and a 6-1 win at Bridgestone Arena (2/29) in the third contest. Minnesota closed out the series with a 4-3 win in overtime in St. Paul (3/10).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with six points (4-2=6). C Connor Dewar had five points (4-1=5). LW Matt Boldy had four points (2-2=4). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) each had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-2-0 with a 3.36 GAA and a .885 SV% in three starts. G Marc-Andre Fleury was 1-0-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .900 SV%.

D Roman Josi led Nashville with six points (2-4=6). C Ryan O’Reilly had four points (2-2=4). LW Gustav Nyquist (0-3=3) and LW Filip Forsberg (2-1=3) had three points each. G Juuse Saaros was 2-1-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .875 SV% in four starts. G Kevin Lankinen entered in relief in the first game and saved 14-of-16 shots faced.