Preview: Wild vs. Preds

Previously on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota is 1-1-0 against Nashville this season. The Wild won the series-opening matchup, 6-1, at Bridgestone Arena (11/30). Nashville earned a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (1/25). Connor Dewar (3-1=4 in one game) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4 in two games) lead Minnesota with four points. F Mats Zuccarello has two assists (0-2=2) in two games. Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts for the Wild. Roman Josi (1-1=2 in two games) and C Ryan O’Reilly (0-2=2 in two games) lead the Predators with two points. G Juuse Saaros is 1-1-0 with a 4.44 GAA and a .846 SV% in two starts for Nashville. G Kevin Lankinen entered in relief during the first game and saved 14-of-16 shots faced.