Preview: Wild vs. Preds

Minnesota challenges Nashville on the road

022924_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild heads back on the road tonight for a match against the Nashville Predators.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 28-25-6, 62 points, T-5th in Central Division

Nashville Record: 33-25-2, 68 points, 4th in Metropolitan Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0

Wild vs. Preds All-Time Record: 37-38-12 (15-22-7 at Nashville)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
18.8%
22.2%
Penalty Kill
75.7%
74.6%
Faceoff
49.6%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.10
3.14
Goals Against / Games Played
3.13
3.29
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
7-2-1

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild fell to Carolina, 3-2. F Connor Dewar (1-0=1) and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) scored for Minnesota, while G Filip Gustavsson saved 25-of-28 shots faced (.893 SV%).

The Nashville Predators defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. D Roman Josi (2-1=3) netted two goals, with F Gustav Nyquist (1-2=3), and F Michael McCarron (1-0=1) each scoring one. G Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32-of-36 shots made (.889 SV%).

Previously on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota is 1-1-0 against Nashville this season. The Wild won the series-opening matchup, 6-1, at Bridgestone Arena (11/30). Nashville earned a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (1/25). Connor Dewar (3-1=4 in one game) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4 in two games) lead Minnesota with four points. F Mats Zuccarello has two assists (0-2=2) in two games. Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts for the Wild. Roman Josi (1-1=2 in two games) and C Ryan O’Reilly (0-2=2 in two games) lead the Predators with two points. G Juuse Saaros is 1-1-0 with a 4.44 GAA and a .846 SV% in two starts for Nashville. G Kevin Lankinen entered in relief during the first game and saved 14-of-16 shots faced.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov (26-37=63) leads Minnesota in points, owns 12 points (6-6=12) in his last five games and was named the NHL's First Star of the Week (2/26)
  • Zuccarello (11-39=50) leads the Wild in assists and owns ten points in his last five games
  • F Joel Eriksson Ek (28-26=54) leads Minnesota in goals and has recorded 9 points (3-6=9) in his last five games
  • Josi (14-43=57) and Nyquist (16-33=49) are T-1st on the Preds, each with 7 points over the last five games
  • F Filip Forsberg has five points and two goals in the last three games

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Zach Bogosian
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • C Freddy Gaudreau tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 84 games with Nashville in three seasons (2016-19)
  • C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as Wild Head Coach for two seasons (2009-11)
  • D Ryan McDonagh hails from Saint Paul
  • Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and is from St. Paul
  • C Gustav Nyquist recorded five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five points (0-5=5) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota last season
  • LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 5-4-1 in its last 10 games played against the Predators at Xcel Energy Center.

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

2.29 MIN at NSH Game Notes
- 1.08 MB
Download 2.29 MIN at NSH Game Notes

