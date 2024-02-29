NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild heads back on the road tonight for a match against the Nashville Predators.
Preview: Wild vs. Preds
Minnesota challenges Nashville on the road
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, February 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Watch: Bally Sports North Extra
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Predators
Wild Record: 28-25-6, 62 points, T-5th in Central Division
Nashville Record: 33-25-2, 68 points, 4th in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
Wild vs. Preds All-Time Record: 37-38-12 (15-22-7 at Nashville)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
18.8%
22.2%
Penalty Kill
75.7%
74.6%
Faceoff
49.6%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.10
3.14
Goals Against / Games Played
3.13
3.29
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
7-2-1
Last Time Out
The Minnesota Wild fell to Carolina, 3-2. F Connor Dewar (1-0=1) and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) scored for Minnesota, while G Filip Gustavsson saved 25-of-28 shots faced (.893 SV%).
The Nashville Predators defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. D Roman Josi (2-1=3) netted two goals, with F Gustav Nyquist (1-2=3), and F Michael McCarron (1-0=1) each scoring one. G Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32-of-36 shots made (.889 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Predators
Minnesota is 1-1-0 against Nashville this season. The Wild won the series-opening matchup, 6-1, at Bridgestone Arena (11/30). Nashville earned a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (1/25). Connor Dewar (3-1=4 in one game) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4 in two games) lead Minnesota with four points. F Mats Zuccarello has two assists (0-2=2) in two games. Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts for the Wild. Roman Josi (1-1=2 in two games) and C Ryan O’Reilly (0-2=2 in two games) lead the Predators with two points. G Juuse Saaros is 1-1-0 with a 4.44 GAA and a .846 SV% in two starts for Nashville. G Kevin Lankinen entered in relief during the first game and saved 14-of-16 shots faced.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov (26-37=63) leads Minnesota in points, owns 12 points (6-6=12) in his last five games and was named the NHL's First Star of the Week (2/26)
- Zuccarello (11-39=50) leads the Wild in assists and owns ten points in his last five games
- F Joel Eriksson Ek (28-26=54) leads Minnesota in goals and has recorded 9 points (3-6=9) in his last five games
- Josi (14-43=57) and Nyquist (16-33=49) are T-1st on the Preds, each with 7 points over the last five games
- F Filip Forsberg has five points and two goals in the last three games
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Zach Bogosian
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
- C Freddy Gaudreau tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 84 games with Nashville in three seasons (2016-19)
- C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
- Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
- Nashville Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as Wild Head Coach for two seasons (2009-11)
- D Ryan McDonagh hails from Saint Paul
- Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and is from St. Paul
- C Gustav Nyquist recorded five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five points (0-5=5) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota last season
- LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd.
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 5-4-1 in its last 10 games played against the Predators at Xcel Energy Center.
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.