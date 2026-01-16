Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on January 27

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 27 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. There will be collection bins for new and gently used books for all ages and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit Saint Paul Public Schools.

ABOUT SPPS

At Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS), our mission is both bold and simple: to inspire students to think critically, pursue their dreams and change the world. SPPS is Minnesota’s second-largest school district, educating over 33,000 students across 69 schools. Highly trained and deeply dedicated staff, cutting-edge academic programs, and strong community support are among the district’s hallmarks. Our students speak more than 115+ languages, sharing their ideas and cultures with their classmates and teachers every single day.

