Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on January 27

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 27 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. There will be collection bins for new and gently used books for all ages and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit Saint Paul Public Schools.

