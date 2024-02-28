Staal has goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Wild

Stefan Noesen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes (35-18-6), who had lost two in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves.

Noesen gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 11:02 of the third period when Jack Drury’s shot from in front was saved by Gustavsson but deflected in off his visor.

“We needed to get some of those [flukey goals], we haven’t had any in forever,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That was nice to see. Eventually they kind of even out, supposedly, but I think we’re still due a few more of those. But we’ll take it.”

Connor Dewar and Jonas Brodin scored, and Ryan Hartman had two assists for the Wild (28-25-6), who had won two straight and three of their past four. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

“I thought it was a hard-fought battle,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I really liked our game. I thought, particularly in the second period, I thought we controlled the play and didn't give much up. But it’s the little details of things. It’s the end of a long shift. We get to that area of the ice. Those are must-make plays that [have] got to go in. And then we came out in the third, I thought we still played well enough to win, and obviously they get a bounce [right after a] power play.”