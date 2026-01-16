Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Haight and Defenseman David Jiříček From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel (oh-BAY koo-BEHL) and Hunter Haight and defenseman David Jiříček (YIHR-ih-chehk) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forwards Matt Boldy (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) on Injured Reserve. Minnesota also reassigned defenseman Carson Lambos to Iowa.

Aubé-Kubel, 29 (5/10/96), has collected one assist in four games with Minnesota this season. He also owns 17 points (7-10=17), 30 penalty minutes (PIM), 48 shots and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 31 games with Iowa, ranking T-2nd on the team in goals and third in points and assists. The 6-foot, 214-pound native of Slave Lake, Alberta, recorded two points (1-1=2), 19 PIM and 18 shots on goal in 22 games with the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers last season while also collecting nine points (5-4=9), six PIM and one GWG in 15 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Hartford Wolfpack.

For his career, Aubé-Kubel owns 81 points (32-49=81), 208 PIM, three GWG, 337 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 308 career NHL games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2022-24), Buffalo (2024-25), New York Rangers (2024-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has skated in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, totaling three points (2-1=3), 14 PIM and 29 shots. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. For his AHL career, Aubé-Kubel owns 134 points (63-71=134), 276 PIM, 17 GWG and a plus-37 rating in 286 games over eight seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2015-20), Hershey Bears (2023-24), Rochester (2024-25), Hartford (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 16 with the Wild.

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut Oct. 9 at St. Louis and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, has also collected 12 points (7-5=12), one power-play goal (PPG) and one GWG in 26 games for Iowa this season, ranking T-2nd on the team in goals. He was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 15. Haight recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots (154), goals and PPG and sixth in points. He also ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. For his career, Haight has skated in 93 games across two AHL seasons (2024-26) with Iowa, totaling 46 points (27-19=46), 40 PIM, seven PPG and two GWG.

Haight was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Jiříček, 22 (11/28/03), has skated in 18 games with Minnesota this season, registering a plus-1 rating, 12 PIM and 11 shots on goal. He has also played in 15 games with Iowa, tallying five points (1-4=5) and 45 shots on goal. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic, owns 13 points (2-11=13) in 77 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24) and Minnesota (2024-26). Jiříček also owns 72 points (16-56=72) and 244 shots on goal in 130 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26).

Jiříček was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30, 2024. He wears sweater No. 55 with the Wild.

Boldy, 24 (4/5/01) owns 51 points (27-24=51), seven PPG, three GWG and two shorthanded goals (SHG) in 48 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Milford, Mass., ranks T-3rd in the NHL in goals, T-7th in SHG, 10th in shots (157) and T-17th in points. He had skated in 203 consecutive NHL games, the sixth longest streak in franchise history.

Eriksson Ek, 28 (1/29/97) has collected 32 points (11-21=32), 20 PIM, 133 shots and two GWG in 45 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, ranks T-3rd on Minnesota in assists, T-4th in points and fifth in goals. He ranks fourth in the NHL in total face-offs (936) and is sixth in face-offs won (465).

Lambos, 23 (1/14/03), was recalled by Minnesota yesterday and owns eight points (3-5=8), 49 shots and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 games with Iowa this season, ranking T-1st among team defensemen in goals. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, made his NHL debut at Columbus on Dec. 18.

Minnesota will travel to play at the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow, Jan. 17, at 11:30 a.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.