Marc-André Fleury, Alex Goligoski and Eric Staal to Attend Minnesota Wild 25th Anniversary Celebration Night on January 24

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced that former players Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Goligoski, and Eric Staal will attend the team’s final 25th anniversary celebration night on Saturday, Jan. 24 when it hosts the Florida Panthers at 8 p.m. as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026. All three players appeared in their 1,000th NHL regular season game as a member of the Wild.

Fans who purchase a special 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket will receive a Kirill Kaprizov bobblehead and the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion with Fleury, Goligoski and Staal. An RSVP invitation will be sent to bobblehead ticket purchasers for the panel discussion. Seating is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets for the limited edition 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket pack and panel discussion opportunity on Jan. 24th can be purchased here.

In addition, a limited number of Minnesota Wild: 25 Years in the State of Hockey, signed by Kirill Kaprizov, will be available for purchase at the Jan. 24 game near section 104 for $97 while supplies last. Minnesota Wild:25 Years in the State of Hockey, a book written by renowned author Bob Showers, is available for purchase here.

As part of the celebration night, the Wild will wear its 25th anniversary jersey. Paying homage to the team’s inaugural season, the special 25th anniversary jersey features the iconic Wild logo, original Wild script and font, and gold accents on the white sweater. The jersey is available for purchase at the Hockey Lodge and online at shop.nhl.com.