Wild on 7th - Episode 127: Danielle Spurgeon and Natascia Foligno

Wiggity, wiggity, wiggity, WAGS! Wild on 7th's most popular show of the season has arrived! The WAGS are BACK. For those of you that don't know what that means...it's W(ives) A(nd) G(irlfriend)s, and it almost always is a complete banger of a show. This week we welcome back Captain of the WAGs Danielle Spurgeon and a new face on the pod, Mama Moose aka Natascia Foligno. The ladies grace us with some amazing insight into their own and their husbands lives, and share some laughs with the guys. Carts and King jump around the league a bit to kick things off. They weigh in on Cart's youth hockey tourney madness, pond hockey with Anders Lee and the New York Islanders, Sergei Fedorov retirement ceremony, and more. Late in the show, we are joined by Stacey Nutini, founder of "Ladies of the NHL" Facebook groups who are doing amazing charity work, and just bringing ladies together under their shared love of NHL hockey teams around the league. It's a long one this week, but it's all amazing, so get after it, and drop a like or a comment on what you think.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube.

