Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

Last Season on Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Montreal.

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Montreal (10/17) and claimed a 4-3 overtime victory in St. Paul (12/21).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with six points (2-4=6). RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) and C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) each had three points. C Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals (2-0=2). G Marc-André Fleury saved 26-of-28 shots faced in the opening game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 22-of-25 shots faced in the second meeting.

D David Savard led Montreal with three points (1-2=3). LW Cole Caufield (0-2=2) and C Nick Suzuki (1-1=2) had two points each. G Sam Montembeault went 0-1-1 with a 4.38 GAA and a .847 SV% in two starts.