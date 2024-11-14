ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild return home, looking to bounce back, as they face the Montreal Canadiens on Military Appreciation Night.
Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Canadiens
Wild Record: 10-2-3, 23 points, 2nd in Central Division
Canadiens Record: 5-9-2, 12 points, 8th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 21-7-3 (9-5-2 at Montreal)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
23.2%
20.8%
Penalty Kill
80.4%
75.0%
Faceoff
47.4%
48.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.88
3.53
Goals Against / Games Played
4.13
2.53
Last Season on Wild vs. Canadiens
Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Montreal.
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Montreal (10/17) and claimed a 4-3 overtime victory in St. Paul (12/21).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with six points (2-4=6). RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) and C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) each had three points. C Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals (2-0=2). G Marc-André Fleury saved 26-of-28 shots faced in the opening game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 22-of-25 shots faced in the second meeting.
D David Savard led Montreal with three points (1-2=3). LW Cole Caufield (0-2=2) and C Nick Suzuki (1-1=2) had two points each. G Sam Montembeault went 0-1-1 with a 4.38 GAA and a .847 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Canadiens
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 23 points (5-18=23) in 32 career games vs. Montreal
- LW Marcus Foligno (7-8=15, in 32 games) and D Zach Bogosian (4-11=15, in 45 games) have 15 points each
- Zuccarello has 12 points (2-10=12) in 26 games
- Kaprizov owns 11 points (4-7=11) in six games
Canadiens Leaders Against Wild
- Savard has 10 points (5-5=10) in 22 games
- C Christian Dvorak (2-6=8, in 23 games) and LW Brendan Gallagher (5-3=8, in 16 games) have eight points each
Recent Transactions
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
11/11/24
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
11/6/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
- C Frederick Gaudreau hails from Bromont, Quebec
- Fleury is from Sorel, Quebec
- D Jon Merrill skated in 13 games for Montreal in 2020-21
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 16-1-0 in its last 17 games vs. the Canadiens, and is on a seven game winning streak since 10/20/19
- The sevengame win streak is the Wild’s longest active winning streak vs. a single opponent
- The Wild recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal (12/3/14-1/7/19), out scoring the Canadiens, 36-10
- Minnesota has won the last 10 games played at Xcel Energy Center (11/1/13 - 12/21/23), the
team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and tied for the sixth-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.