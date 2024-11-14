Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

By Alexis Gardner
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild return home, looking to bounce back, as they face the Montreal Canadiens on Military Appreciation Night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 10-2-3, 23 points, 2nd in Central Division

Canadiens Record: 5-9-2, 12 points, 8th in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 21-7-3 (9-5-2 at Montreal)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
23.2%
20.8%
Penalty Kill
80.4%
75.0%
Faceoff
47.4%
48.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.88
3.53
Goals Against / Games Played
4.13
2.53

Last Season on Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Montreal.

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Montreal (10/17) and claimed a 4-3 overtime victory in St. Paul (12/21).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with six points (2-4=6). RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) and C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) each had three points. C Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals (2-0=2). G Marc-André Fleury saved 26-of-28 shots faced in the opening game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 22-of-25 shots faced in the second meeting.

D David Savard led Montreal with three points (1-2=3). LW Cole Caufield (0-2=2) and C Nick Suzuki (1-1=2) had two points each. G Sam Montembeault went 0-1-1 with a 4.38 GAA and a .847 SV% in two starts.

Wild Leaders Against Canadiens

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 23 points (5-18=23) in 32 career games vs. Montreal
  • LW Marcus Foligno (7-8=15, in 32 games) and D Zach Bogosian (4-11=15, in 45 games) have 15 points each
  • Zuccarello has 12 points (2-10=12) in 26 games
  • Kaprizov owns 11 points (4-7=11) in six games

Canadiens Leaders Against Wild

  • Savard has 10 points (5-5=10) in 22 games
  • C Christian Dvorak (2-6=8, in 23 games) and LW Brendan Gallagher (5-3=8, in 16 games) have eight points each

Recent Transactions

11/13/24

Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa

11/12/24

Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa

11/11/24

Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa

11/6/24

Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
  • C Frederick Gaudreau hails from Bromont, Quebec
  • Fleury is from Sorel, Quebec
  • D Jon Merrill skated in 13 games for Montreal in 2020-21

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 16-1-0 in its last 17 games vs. the Canadiens, and is on a seven game winning streak since 10/20/19
  • The sevengame win streak is the Wild’s longest active winning streak vs. a single opponent
  • The Wild recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal (12/3/14-1/7/19), out scoring the Canadiens, 36-10
  • Minnesota has won the last 10 games played at Xcel Energy Center (11/1/13 - 12/21/23), the
    team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and tied for the sixth-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.13 MIN vs MTL Game Notes
- 0.95 MB
Download 11.13 MIN vs MTL Game Notes

