ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild do battle against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, as the Wild hopes to continue on its hot streak.
Preview: Wild vs. Kings
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Additional Ticket Offers: Pickleball Ticket Pack
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Kings
Wild Record: 8-1-2, 18 points, 2nd in Central Division
Kings Record: 6-3-3, 15 points, 2nd in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 42-28-15 (23-11-8 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
LAK
MIN
Power Play
16.7%
22.2%
Penalty Kill
77.1%
65.2%
Faceoff
49.0%
49.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.25
3.73
Goals Against / Games Played
3.25
2.45
Last Season on Wild vs. Kings
Minnesota went 1-2-0 in the series against the Kings last season.
The Kings won the series-opening game, 7-3, at Xcel Energy Center (10/19) and the second game, 6-0, at Crypto.com Arena (3/20). Minnesota won the series finale 3-1, in Los Angeles (4/15).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three points (2-1=3). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) each had two points. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson entered the second game in relief and saved 10-of-11 shots faced, and earned a win in his lone start, stopping 33-of-35 shots.
LW Kevin Fiala led Los Angeles with five points (1-4=5). C Adrian Kempe had four points (1-3=4). D Drew Doughty had three points (0-3=3). G Cam Talbot went 1-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .900 SV% while starting the first and third games. G David Rittich stopped all 31 shots faced to earn a shutout win in his lone start in the second game.
Wild Leaders Against Kings
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (5-13=18) in 29 career contests vs. Los Angeles
- Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) in 17 games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (7-7=14) in 25 games
- D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13, in 37 games), Eriksson Ek (10-3=13, in 23 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (4-9=13, in 39 games) have 12 points each
Kings Leaders Against Wild
- C Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 57 points (17-40=57) in 65 career games vs. Minnesota
- Doughty owns 37 points (7-30=37) in 55 contests
- Kempe has 16 points (6-10=16) in 26 games
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 3-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .891 SV% in 12 games (nine starts) with the Kings in 1997-98
- D Jake Middleton was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft
- D Brock Faber was drafted by the Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft
- Fiala played three seasons (2019-22) with Minnesota, appearing in 215 games and tallying 186 points (79-107=186)
- Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (82 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012-17)
- D Mikey Anderson hails from Fridley and skated one season at Hill-Murray (2013-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-19)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 19-10-4 in its last 33 games vs. Los Angeles with 16 games decided by one goal
- The Wild is 11-3-1 in the last 15 contests played at Xcel Energy Center
- Minnesota owns points in 12 of its last 20 games at Crypto.com Arena (9-8-3)
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.