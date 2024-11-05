Preview: Wild vs. Kings

Last Season on Wild vs. Kings

Minnesota went 1-2-0 in the series against the Kings last season.

The Kings won the series-opening game, 7-3, at Xcel Energy Center (10/19) and the second game, 6-0, at Crypto.com Arena (3/20). Minnesota won the series finale 3-1, in Los Angeles (4/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three points (2-1=3). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) each had two points. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson entered the second game in relief and saved 10-of-11 shots faced, and earned a win in his lone start, stopping 33-of-35 shots.

LW Kevin Fiala led Los Angeles with five points (1-4=5). C Adrian Kempe had four points (1-3=4). D Drew Doughty had three points (0-3=3). G Cam Talbot went 1-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .900 SV% while starting the first and third games. G David Rittich stopped all 31 shots faced to earn a shutout win in his lone start in the second game.