Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice in St. Paul tonight, returning home after a one-win, one-loss roadtrip over the weekend. The Wild welcomes the Oilers this evening, as two 27-win teams are set to battle.

The Wild started the back-to-back West Coast road trip over the weekend on a high note against the Sharks, winning 3-1. The team ventured to the desert the next day and was defeated by the Golden Knights 4-1.

Tonight, the Wild takes the stage against Edmonton, hoping that what happened in Vegas stays in Vegas and the Wild can redeem itself for the mistakes of the past weekend.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 27-13-4, 58 points, 2nd in Central Division

Oilers Record: 27-13-3, 57 points, 2nd in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 63-32-10 (33-16-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
25.0%
18.5%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
72.1%
Faceoff
51.9%
48.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.40
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
2.67
2.70

Last Time Out

The Wild was defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1. C Ryan Hartman scored the lone goal for Minnesota, assisted by D Zach Bogosian. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 33-of-37 shots faced.

Edmonton hosted Los Angeles on Monday, sending the Kings home in defeat. C Connor McDavid scored the Oiler goal, assisted by D Darnell Nurse and C Leon Draisaitl. G Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots on goal in the shutout win.

This Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-3, in Edmonton (11/21). The Oilers won the second contest, 7-1, in St. Paul (12/12).

C Freddy Gaudreau leads the Wild with four points (3-1=4). LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2), Hartman (0-2=2) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) each own two points. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota in the first game and saved seven-of-nine shots faced in relief in the second game. Gustavsson started the second contest and stopped 21-of-26 shots faced.

C Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with five points (2-3=5). McDavid has three assists (0-3=3). G Stuart Skinner stopped 21-of-26 shots faced for Edmonton in the first contests. G Calvin Pickard saved 29-of-30 shots faced to earn the win for Edmonton in the second game.

Wild Leaders Against Oilers

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 26 points (9-17=26) in 23 career contests vs. Edmonton
  • Hartman has 16 points (6-10=16) in 20 games
  • Johansson has 15 points (2-13=15) in 22 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 14 points (1-13=14) in 11 games

Oilers Leaders Against Wild

  • Perry leads Edmonton with 45 points (24-21=45) in 56 career games against Minnesota
  • Draisaitl (16-14=30 in 25 games) and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (11-19=30 in 38 matches) each own 30 points
  • McDavid owns 29 points (10-19=29) in 24 matches

Recent Transactions

1/9/25

Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa

1/8/25

Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa and recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Placed F Jakub Lauko on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 14

1/7/25

Signed G Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, two-way contract

Activated D Jake Middleton from Long-Term Injured Reserv

Reassigned F Travis Boyd, F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos to Iowa

1/6/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd (emergency), F Brendan Gaunce (emergency) and D Carson Lambos (regular) from Iowa

1/1/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve 

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (three games missed)

Brock Faber: upper-body injury (three games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (nine games missed)

Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (13 games missed)

Jared Spurgeon: lower-body injury (six games missed)

Connections

  • President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
  • D Travis Dermott played in 10 games for Edmonton to begin the 2024-25 season before being claimed off waivers by Minnesota on Dec. 13
  • F Devin Shore recorded 29 points (11-18=29) across 134 games in parts of three season (2020-23) with the Oilers
  • D Jared Spurgeon is from Edmonton

Fast Facts

  • The Wild’s 63 wins, 136 points and 30 road wins all-time against the Oilers are most against any team
  • The Wild’s 33 victories at Xcel Energy Center are tied for the most against any franchise (also COL)
  • The Wild is 11-3-0 in the last 14 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
  • Minnesota is 35-12-1 (.740) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s second-best point percentage against the Oilers in that span
  • Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 19-5-0 in 24 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
  • Minnesota has won six of its last seven games against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center, dating back to 10/22/19
  • The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history and T-8th longest home win streak against a single opponent in NHL history

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.15 MIN vs EDM Game Notes
- 0.89 MB
Download 1.15 MIN vs EDM Game Notes

