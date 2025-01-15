Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice in St. Paul tonight, returning home after a one-win, one-loss roadtrip over the weekend. The Wild welcomes the Oilers this evening, as two 27-win teams are set to battle.

The Wild started the back-to-back West Coast road trip over the weekend on a high note against the Sharks, winning 3-1. The team ventured to the desert the next day and was defeated by the Golden Knights 4-1.

Tonight, the Wild takes the stage against Edmonton, hoping that what happened in Vegas stays in Vegas and the Wild can redeem itself for the mistakes of the past weekend.