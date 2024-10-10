Preview: Wild vs. Blue Jackets

Last Season on Wild vs. Blue Jackets

Minnesota went 1-0-1 against Columbus.

The Blue Jackets won the series-opening game, 5-4, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center (10/21).

Minnesota secured a 4-3 overtime win in Columbus in the second game (1/6). LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3), LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-3=3) and D Brock Faber (0-3=3) all had three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 49-of-54 shots faced for Minnesota in the first meeting. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26-of-29 shots in the second game.

C Cole Sillinger led Columbus with four points (3-1=4). D Damon Severson (0-2=2) and D Adam Boqvist (0-2=2) each had two points. G Elvis Merzlikins saved 24-of-28 shots faced for Columbus to earn an overtime win in the first game. G Daniil Tarasov stopped 32-of-36 in the second meeting.