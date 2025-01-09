Preview: Wild vs. Avs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Xcel Energy Center tonight to challenge the Colorado Avalanche.
The Wild remains undefeated in 2025 through two games. Minnesota bested the Washington Capitals on January 2nd, pushing the match to a shootout. On January 4th, G Filip Gustavsson and the Wild shutout the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. Both goaltending and defense operated in close harmony against the Canes, with Wild defense only allowing 21 shots on goal. The Wild returned back to home ice in St. Paul on Tuesday, defeating the St. Louis Blues 6-4.