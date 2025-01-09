Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues at home on Tuesday. Minnesota started the match with a bang, as D Zach Bogosian netted the game-opening goal just 1:23 into the game. Bogo's slapshot goal was closely followed by D Jon Merrill's first goal of the season at 2:12. St. Louis answered the Wild's enthusiasm with four uninterrupted goals and Coach John Hynes recalled Gustavsson to the bench. G Marc-André Fleury slotted in for Gus and saved 15-of-15 shots faced. With Fleury in goal, Minnesota reclaimed the lead, quickly answering the Blues with four consecutive goals from C Joel Eriksson Ek, D Jake Middleton, LW Matt Boldy, and LW Marcus Johansson.

Colorado fell to Chicago last night, 3-1. C Juuso Parssinen was the lone goal-scorer for the Avs. RW Mikko Rantanen had his point streak snapped at 14 games and Nathan MacKinnon’s streak ended at eight. In his NHL debut, G Trent Miner made 17 saves.