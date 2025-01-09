Preview: Wild vs. Avs

010925_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Xcel Energy Center tonight to challenge the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild remains undefeated in 2025 through two games. Minnesota bested the Washington Capitals on January 2nd, pushing the match to a shootout. On January 4th, G Filip Gustavsson and the Wild shutout the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. Both goaltending and defense operated in close harmony against the Canes, with Wild defense only allowing 21 shots on goal. The Wild returned back to home ice in St. Paul on Tuesday, defeating the St. Louis Blues 6-4.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 26-11-4, 56 points, 2nd in Central Division

Avalanche Record: 25-15-1, 51 points, T-3rd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-3-1

All-Time Wild Record: 59-53-13 (33-25-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
17.2%
19.0%
Penalty Kill
73.3%
71.4%
Faceoff
48.9%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.76
2.98
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.63

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues at home on Tuesday. Minnesota started the match with a bang, as D Zach Bogosian netted the game-opening goal just 1:23 into the game. Bogo's slapshot goal was closely followed by D Jon Merrill's first goal of the season at 2:12. St. Louis answered the Wild's enthusiasm with four uninterrupted goals and Coach John Hynes recalled Gustavsson to the bench. G Marc-André Fleury slotted in for Gus and saved 15-of-15 shots faced. With Fleury in goal, Minnesota reclaimed the lead, quickly answering the Blues with four consecutive goals from C Joel Eriksson Ek, D Jake Middleton, LW Matt Boldy, and LW Marcus Johansson.

Colorado fell to Chicago last night, 3-1. C Juuso Parssinen was the lone goal-scorer for the Avs. RW Mikko Rantanen had his point streak snapped at 14 games and Nathan MacKinnon’s streak ended at eight. In his NHL debut, G Trent Miner made 17 saves.

Last Season on Wild vs. Avs

Minnesota went 0-3-1 against Colorado last season.

The Avalanche won the series-opening game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (11/24), the second game, 2-1, in overtime at Ball Arena (3/8), the third contest, 5-2, in St. Paul (4/4) and won the season finale, 5-2, in Colorado (4/9).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with five points (2-3=5). RW Mats Zuccarello had four points (0-4=4). Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and Boldy (1-1=2) each had two points. Gustavsson started all four contests for the Wild, going 0-3-1 record with a 3.51 GAA and a .894 SV%.

C Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with 10 points (4-6=10). LW Jonathan Drouin collected six points (2-4=6). D Devon Toews (0-4=4) and D Cale Makar (1-3=4) each had four points. G Alexandar Georgiev went 3-0-0 with a 1.64 GAA and a .932 SV% in three starts vs. Minnesota. G Justus Annunen started the third contest and saved 44-of-46 shots faced for Colorado.

Wild Leaders Against Avs

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (5-25=30) in 30 career matches against Colorado
  • Kaprizov (12-8=20, in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-15=20, in 59 games) each have 20 points
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 17 points (9-8=17) in 35 contests
  • D Jonas Brodin has 16 points (3-13=16) in 53 games

Avalanche Leaders Against Wild

  • MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 59 points (21- 38=59) in 46 career games against Minnesota
  • RW Mikko Rantanen owns 37 points (15-22=37) in 34 contests
  • Makar has 21 points (5-16=21) in 21 games
  • D Samuel Girard owns 17 points (1-16=17) in 29 contests

Recent Transactions

1/8/25

Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa and recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Placed F Jakub Lauko on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 14

1/7/25

Signed G Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, two-way contract

Activated D Jake Middleton from Long-Term Injured Reserv

Reassigned F Travis Boyd, F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos to Iowa

1/6/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd (emergency), F Brendan Gaunce (emergency) and D Carson Lambos (regular) from Iowa

1/1/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve 

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (six games missed)

Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (10 games missed)

Jared Spurgeon: lower-body injury (three games missed)

Connections

  • C Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche last season
  • C Casey Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie and recorded 30 points (11-19=30) in 34 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota
  • D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
  • Colorado D Keaton Middleton is the younger brother of Wild D Jake Middleton

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has 59 wins and 131 points against Colorado all-time, second-most against any franchise
  • Minnesota defeated Colorado in seven games in the 2003 First Round and the 2014 First Round
  • The Avalanche won the 2008 First Round series in six games

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.9 MIN vs COL Game Notes
- 0.98 MB
Download 1.9 MIN vs COL Game Notes

News Feed

Prospect Report: January 8, 2025

Game Recap: Wild 6, Blues 4

Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Dylan Ferguson to Two-Way Contract

Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

Tickets On Sale Now for Minnesota Wild Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event on March 9

Game Recap: Wild 4, Canes 0

Preview: Wild at Canes

Game Recap: Wild 4, Capitals 3

Preview: Wild at Capitals

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos from Iowa

Prospect Report: January 1, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Return of the Wives

Game Recap: Wild 5, Predators 3

Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Down on the Farm: Lambos Closing In On The State Of Hockey

Minnesota Wild Selects MeiGray to Market Wild Game-Worn Jerseys

Game Recap: Senators 3, Wild 1