ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks for the first game of their back-to-back Friday afternoon. The Wild bounced back with a win against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday.
Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 29 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Wild Record: 14-4-4, 32 points, 2nd in Central Division
Blackhawks Record: 8-12-2, 18 points, 7th in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 54-29-6 (21-12-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
21.8%
19.7%
Penalty Kill
78.5%
74.5%
Faceoff
44.8%
48.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.50
3.23
Goals Against / Games Played
2.95
2.36
This Season on Wild vs. Jets
Chicago earned a 2-1 victory in Minnesota in the series-opening game at United Center (11/10).
LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-1=1) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-22 shots faced for Minnesota.
C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) scored an unassisted goal for the Blackhawks in regulation before C Philipp Kurashev (1-0=1) scored the game-winning goal in overtime, assisted by D Seth Jones (0-1=1). G Petr Mrazek saved 32-of-33 shots faced to earn the win for Chicago.
Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (8-16=24) in 25 career matches against Chicago
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 17 points (3-14=17) in 42 games
- Kaprizov owns 13 points (5-8=13) in 10 games
- LW Marcus Johansson has 11 points (5-6=11) in 22 career games.
Blackhawks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Taylor Hall (8-13=21, in 28 games) and RW Craig Smith (11-10=21, in 46 games) each lead Chicago with 21 career points against Minnesota
- LW Teuvo Teravainen has 14 points (4-10=14) in 22 games
- LW Nick Foligno (7-6=13, in 26 games) and D Alec Martinez (3-10=13, in 39 games) each have 13 points
Recent Transactions
11/25/24
Emergency conditions have been terminated and F Travis Boyd remains on regular recall
11/22/24
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa
11/17/24
Reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Connections
- C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
- Fleury went 19-21-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 SV% in part of one season (2021-22) with the Blackhawks
- RW Ryan Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
- D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
- RW Joey Anderson is from Roseville and played two seasons (2016-18) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
- Chicago LW Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno
- RW Pat Maroon collected 16 points (4-12=16) and 60 PIM in 49 games with Minnesota during the 2023-24 season
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s 54 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
- The Wild has earned points in 13 consecutive meetings (12-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
- Minnesota has earned a point in nine consecutive games played at Xcel Energy Center (8-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
- The Wild has earned points in seven consecutive games played at United Center (6-0-1) since 1/21/22
- In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.