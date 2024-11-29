Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

112924_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Lexi Gardner
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks for the first game of their back-to-back Friday afternoon. The Wild bounced back with a win against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 14-4-4, 32 points, 2nd in Central Division

Blackhawks Record: 8-12-2, 18 points, 7th in Central Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 54-29-6 (21-12-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
21.8%
19.7%
Penalty Kill
78.5%
74.5%
Faceoff
44.8%
48.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.50
3.23
Goals Against / Games Played
2.95
2.36

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

Chicago earned a 2-1 victory in Minnesota in the series-opening game at United Center (11/10).

LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-1=1) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-22 shots faced for Minnesota.

C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) scored an unassisted goal for the Blackhawks in regulation before C Philipp Kurashev (1-0=1) scored the game-winning goal in overtime, assisted by D Seth Jones (0-1=1). G Petr Mrazek saved 32-of-33 shots faced to earn the win for Chicago.

Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (8-16=24) in 25 career matches against Chicago
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 17 points (3-14=17) in 42 games
  • Kaprizov owns 13 points (5-8=13) in 10 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson has 11 points (5-6=11) in 22 career games.

Blackhawks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Taylor Hall (8-13=21, in 28 games) and RW Craig Smith (11-10=21, in 46 games) each lead Chicago with 21 career points against Minnesota
  • LW Teuvo Teravainen has 14 points (4-10=14) in 22 games
  • LW Nick Foligno (7-6=13, in 26 games) and D Alec Martinez (3-10=13, in 39 games) each have 13 points

Recent Transactions

11/25/24
Emergency conditions have been terminated and F Travis Boyd remains on regular recall

11/22/24

Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa

 11/17/24

Reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa

Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa

11/15/24

Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa

11/13/24

Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa

11/12/24

Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
  • Fleury went 19-21-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 SV% in part of one season (2021-22) with the Blackhawks
  • RW Ryan Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
  • D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
  • RW Joey Anderson is from Roseville and played two seasons (2016-18) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
  • Chicago LW Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno
  • RW Pat Maroon collected 16 points (4-12=16) and 60 PIM in 49 games with Minnesota during the 2023-24 season

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 54 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
  • The Wild has earned points in 13 consecutive meetings (12-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
  • Minnesota has earned a point in nine consecutive games played at Xcel Energy Center (8-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
  • The Wild has earned points in seven consecutive games played at United Center (6-0-1) since 1/21/22
  • In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39.

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.29 MIN vs CHI Game Notes
- 0.98 MB
Download 11.29 MIN vs CHI Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 1, Sabres 0

Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Prospect Report: November 26, 2024

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Nov. 29

Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Game Recap: Flames 4, Wild 3

Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Travis Boyd From Iowa

Down on the Farm: Milne’s Love of Hockey Fuels His Drive For NHL

Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 3

Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Prospect Report: November 20, 2024

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blues 2

Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 25 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Ben Jones and Devin Shore From Iowa

Recap: Stars 2, Wild 1