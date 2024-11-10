Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Last Season on Wild vs. Hawks

Minnesota went 3-0-0 against Chicago.

Minnesota won the series opening contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (12/3), earned a 2-1 victory in Chicago in the second meeting (2/7) and completed the season sweep with a 4-0 shutout at the United Center (4/7).

D Brock Faber (0-4=4), LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-2=4) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) all had four points. C Marco Rossi tallied three goals. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-29 shots faced in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-21 shots faced to win the second game. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 24 shots faced to earn his first NHL win and shutout in the third matchup.

RW Taylor Raddysh led Chicago with two points (1-1=2). LW Nick Foligno (1-0=1) also scored for Chicago. G Petr Mrazek went 0-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .898 SV%. G Arvid Soderblom allowed four goals on 37 shots faced in the final meeting.