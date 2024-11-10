CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Minnesota Wild head to Chicago today to challenge the Blackhawks, hoping to head home tonight with all three road wins secured.
Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Hawks
Wild Record: 10-2-2, 22 points, 2nd in Central Division
Ducks Record: 5-9-1, 11 points, 8th in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 3-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 54-29-5 (25-17-2 at Chicago)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
15.0%
20.9%
Penalty Kill
73.5%
66.7%
Faceoff
42.8%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.08
3.62
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.62
Last Season on Wild vs. Hawks
Minnesota went 3-0-0 against Chicago.
Minnesota won the series opening contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (12/3), earned a 2-1 victory in Chicago in the second meeting (2/7) and completed the season sweep with a 4-0 shutout at the United Center (4/7).
D Brock Faber (0-4=4), LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-2=4) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) all had four points. C Marco Rossi tallied three goals. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-29 shots faced in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-21 shots faced to win the second game. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 24 shots faced to earn his first NHL win and shutout in the third matchup.
RW Taylor Raddysh led Chicago with two points (1-1=2). LW Nick Foligno (1-0=1) also scored for Chicago. G Petr Mrazek went 0-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .898 SV%. G Arvid Soderblom allowed four goals on 37 shots faced in the final meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 23 points (8-15=23) in 24 career matches against Chicago
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 17 points (3-14=17) in 41 games
- Kaprizov owns 12 points (5-7=12) in nine games
- LW Marcus Johansson has 11 points (5-6=11) in 21 career games
Blackhawks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Taylor Hall (8-13=21, in 27 games) and RW Craig Smith (11-10=21, in 45 games) each lead Chicago with 21 career points against Minnesota
- LW Teuvo Teravainen has 14 points (4-10=14) in 21 games
- Foligno (7-6=13, in 25 games) and D Alec Martinez (3-10=13, in 39 games) each have 13 points
Recent Transactions
11/6/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
10/31/24
Assigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa
Assigned F Luke Toporowski (activated from season-opening Injured Reserve) to Iowa
10/30/24
Assiged F Graeme Clarke to Iowa
Connections
- C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
- Fleury went 19-21-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 SV% in part of one season (2021-22) with the Blackhawks
- RW Ryan Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
- D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
- RW Joey Anderson is from Roseville and played two seasons (2016-18) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
- Chicago LW Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno
- RW Pat Maroon collected 16 points (4-12=16) and 60 PIM in 49 games with Minnesota during the 2023-24 season
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s 54 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
- The Wild has won 12 consecutive meetings against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
- Minnesota has earned a point in nine consecutive games played at Xcel Energy Center (8-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
- The Wild has won six consecutive games played at United center since 1/21/22
- In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.