Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Last Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against the Ducks.

Anaheim won the series-opening game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (1/27). The Wild earned a 2-0 victory in St. Paul in the second game (3/14). Minnesota secured a second consecutive shutout win, beating the Ducks 4-0 in Anaheim in the third game (3/19).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (3-0=3), C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points each. D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2), D Jon Merrill (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) all had two points. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA, a .942 SV% and one shutout in two starts against Anaheim. G Marc-André Fleury saved all 16 shots faced to earn a shutout win in his lone game against Anaheim.

C Adam Henrique (0-2=2) and RW Troy Terry (2-0=2) led the Ducks with two points each. C Ryan Strome (1-0=1) also scored. G Lukas Dostal went 1-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .941 SV% in two starts against the Wild. G John Gibson stopped 28-of-32 shots in his lone appearance against Minnesota.