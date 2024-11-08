Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

110824_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild fly South to challenge the Ducks after triumphing over the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday night, 5-2.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 9-2-2, 20 points, 2nd in Central Division

Ducks Record: 4-6-2, 10 points, T-7th in Pacific Division

2023-24 Series Record: 2-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 46-32-7 (23-19-1 at Anaheim)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
15.0%
20.9%
Penalty Kill
73.5%
66.7%
Faceoff
42.8%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.08
3.62
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.62

Last Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against the Ducks.

Anaheim won the series-opening game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (1/27). The Wild earned a 2-0 victory in St. Paul in the second game (3/14). Minnesota secured a second consecutive shutout win, beating the Ducks 4-0 in Anaheim in the third game (3/19).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (3-0=3), C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points each. D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2), D Jon Merrill (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) all had two points. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA, a .942 SV% and one shutout in two starts against Anaheim. G Marc-André Fleury saved all 16 shots faced to earn a shutout win in his lone game against Anaheim.

C Adam Henrique (0-2=2) and RW Troy Terry (2-0=2) led the Ducks with two points each. C Ryan Strome (1-0=1) also scored. G Lukas Dostal went 1-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .941 SV% in two starts against the Wild. G John Gibson stopped 28-of-32 shots in his lone appearance against Minnesota.

Wild Leaders Against Ducks

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 27 points (8-19=27) in 32 career games vs. Anaheim
  • Kaprizov (7-10=17 in 17 games), Hartman (9-8=17 in 26 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (7-10=17 in 39 games) all have 17 points

Ducks Leaders Against Wild

  • D Cam Fowler (8-7=15) leads Anaheim with 15 points in 46 career games vs. Minnesota
  • Strome has 11 points (2-9=11) in 24 games
  • RW Frank Vatrano has 10 points (3-7=10) in 13 games

Recent Transactions

11/6/24

Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa

10/31/24

Assigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa

Assigned F Luke Toporowski (activated from season-opening Injured Reserve) to Iowa

10/30/24

Assiged F Graeme Clarke to Iowa

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
  • D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota won 13 consecutive games, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history, from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22
  • The Wild is 15-2-0 in the last 17 games against Anaheim
  • The Wild is 11-2-0 in its last 13 games at Honda Center, outscoring Anaheim, 43-20
  • Minnesota was swept by Anaheim in the 2003 Western Conference Final and lost 4-1 in the 2007 First Round

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

