WINNIPEG, Man. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road tonight, challenging the Winnipeg Jets on their home ice at Canada Life Centre. The Wild has hit its longest losing streak of the season after falling to opponents the last three games. Just weeks ago, the Jets and Wild were battling for the top spot in the league, while the Wild now sits three points behind the League-leading Jets.
Preview: Wild at Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Jets
Wild Record: 20-9-4, 44 points, 2nd in Central Division
Jets Record: 23-10-1, 47 points, 1st in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-1
All-Time Wild Record: 29-23-6 (12-13-3 at Winnipeg)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
31.4%
18.6%
Penalty Kill
78.9%
70.0%
Faceoff
49.4%
48.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.62
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
2.56
2.61
This Season on Wild vs. Jets
The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13) and the second contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/25).
D Jake Middleton leads the Wild with two points (2-0=2). D Brock Faber (0- 1=1), LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) and C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) each own an assist. G Filip Gustavsson is 0-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .924 SV% while starting both games for Minnesota.
C Mark Scheifele (1-3=3) leads Winnipeg with three points. LW Kyle Connor (1-1=2), LW Alex Iafallo (2-0=2), C Adam Lowry (-1=2) and D Neal Pionk (0-2=2) have each recorded two points. G Connor Hellebuyck is 2-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .972 SV% while starting both games for the Jets.
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- Johansson leads the Wild with 26 points (5-21=26) in 38 games vs. Winnipeg
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 28 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 34 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 19 points (6-13=19) in 13 matches
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 34 points (14-20=34) in 43 games against Minnesota
- Connor owns 25 points (10-15=25) in 25 games
- D Josh Morrisey owns 16 points (2-16=16) in 29 games
- Lowry has 15 points (6- 9=15) in 37 games
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- Wild D Declan Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
- RW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 10-6-0 in the last 16 contests vs. the Jets at Xcel Energy Center
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.