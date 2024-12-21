Preview: Wild at Jets

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13) and the second contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/25).

D Jake Middleton leads the Wild with two points (2-0=2). D Brock Faber (0- 1=1), LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) and C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) each own an assist. G Filip Gustavsson is 0-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .924 SV% while starting both games for Minnesota.

C Mark Scheifele (1-3=3) leads Winnipeg with three points. LW Kyle Connor (1-1=2), LW Alex Iafallo (2-0=2), C Adam Lowry (-1=2) and D Neal Pionk (0-2=2) have each recorded two points. G Connor Hellebuyck is 2-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .972 SV% while starting both games for the Jets.