Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Last Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota went 0-4-0 in the season series vs. Winnipeg.

The Jets earned a 4-2 win at Canada Life Centre (12/30), a 3-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center the following day (12/31), a 6-3 win in Winnipeg in the third game (2/20) and a 4-2 win in Saint Paul in the series finale (4/6).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with five points (3-2=5) in three games…C Freddy Gaudreau posted four points (1-3=4). RW Mats Zuccarello tallied three assists (0-3=3) in two games. G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 19-of-22 shots before exiting with an injury after the second period. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-3-0 with a 4.04 GAA and a .860 SV% in four games (three starts).

C Vladislav Namestnikov led the Jets with five points (2-3=5). LW Kyle Connor (2-2=4), D Dylan DeMelo, C Adam Lowry (3-1=4) and RW Nino Niederreiter (3- 1=4) eached tallied four points. G Connor Hellebuyck started the first game and fourth games and posted a 2.00 GAA and a .937 SV%. G Laurent Brossoit started the second and third games and had a 2.51 GAA and a .923 SV%.