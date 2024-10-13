Preview: Wild vs. Jets

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

WINNIPEG, MB -- The Minnesota Wild heads North today to challenge the Jets on the Wild's first road trip of the season.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 1-0-1, 0 points, T-5th in Central Division

Jets Record: 2-0-0, 0 points, T-2nd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-4-0

All-Time Wild Record: 29-22-5 (12- 13-2 at Winnipeg)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
40.0%
40.0%
Penalty Kill
100.0%
60.0%
Faceoff
53.2%
52.4%
Goals For / Games Played
4.00
3.50
Goals Against / Games Played
0.50
3.00


Last Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota went 0-4-0 in the season series vs. Winnipeg.

The Jets earned a 4-2 win at Canada Life Centre (12/30), a 3-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center the following day (12/31), a 6-3 win in Winnipeg in the third game (2/20) and a 4-2 win in Saint Paul in the series finale (4/6).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with five points (3-2=5) in three games…C Freddy Gaudreau posted four points (1-3=4). RW Mats Zuccarello tallied three assists (0-3=3) in two games. G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 19-of-22 shots before exiting with an injury after the second period. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-3-0 with a 4.04 GAA and a .860 SV% in four games (three starts).

C Vladislav Namestnikov led the Jets with five points (2-3=5). LW Kyle Connor (2-2=4), D Dylan DeMelo, C Adam Lowry (3-1=4) and RW Nino Niederreiter (3- 1=4) eached tallied four points. G Connor Hellebuyck started the first game and fourth games and posted a 2.00 GAA and a .937 SV%. G Laurent Brossoit started the second and third games and had a 2.51 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Wild Leaders Against Jets

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 25 points (5-20=25) in 36 games vs. Winnipeg
  • Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=22) in 27 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 32 games
  • Kaprizov owns 19 points (6-13=19) in 11 matches.

Jets Leaders Against Wild

  • C Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 31 points (13-18=31) in 41 games against Minnesota
  • Connor owns 23 points (9-14=23) in 23 games
  • D Josh Morrisey owns 15 points (2-13=15) in 27 games
  • LW Nikolaj Ehlers (7-6=13 in 29 games) and Lowry (5-8=13 in 35 games) each have 13 points.

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).

Connections

  • Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
  • Wild D Declan Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
  • Niederreiter collected 228 points (110- 118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
  • D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
  • D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 10-5-0 in the last 15 contests at Xcel Energy Center
  • Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
  • The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

