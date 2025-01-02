Preview: Wild at Capitals

Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals

Minnesota went 1-0-1 in the season series.

Washington won the series-opening match-up, 3-2, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (10/27). Minnesota claimed a 5-3 win in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (1/23).

LW Marcus Foligno (1-2=3) and LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points each. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) tallied two points each. G Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves in the second meeting. G Marc-André Fleury made 31 saves in the first contest.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov (0-2=2) and RW Anthony Mantha (2-0=2) led the Capitals with two points each. RW T.J. Oshie, C Dylan Strome and RW Tom Wilson each scored a goal. G Darcy Kuemper went 1-1-0 with a 3.39 GAA and a .901 SV% in two starts.