Preview: Wild at Capitals

010225_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Minnesota Wild plays its first game of 2025, traveling to challenge the Eastern Conference leading Capitals. The Wild is coming hot off a New Year's Eve win against the Nashville Predators (5-3).

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 23-11-4, 50 points, 2nd in Central Division

Capitals Record: 25-10-2, 52 points, 1st in Metropolitan Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 15-13-3 (5-8-2 at Washington)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
WSH
MIN
Power Play
22.2%
19.0%
Penalty Kill
83.3%
70.3%
Faceoff
50.0%
48.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.65
2.95
Goals Against / Games Played
2.59
2.68

Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals

Minnesota went 1-0-1 in the season series.

Washington won the series-opening match-up, 3-2, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (10/27). Minnesota claimed a 5-3 win in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (1/23).

LW Marcus Foligno (1-2=3) and LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points each. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) tallied two points each. G Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves in the second meeting. G Marc-André Fleury made 31 saves in the first contest.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov (0-2=2) and RW Anthony Mantha (2-0=2) led the Capitals with two points each. RW T.J. Oshie, C Dylan Strome and RW Tom Wilson each scored a goal. G Darcy Kuemper went 1-1-0 with a 3.39 GAA and a .901 SV% in two starts.

Wild Leaders Against Capitals

  • Foligno (4-8=12 in 25 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (3-9=12 in 30 games) lead Minnesota in scoring against Washington with 12 points each
  • D Zach Bogosian (3-8=11 in 35 games) and Johansson (4-7=11 in 12 contests) own 11 points each

Caps Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Alex Ovechkin leads Washington with 37 points (19- 18=37) in 23 career games against Minnesota
  • Oshie has 24 points (12- 12=24) in 35 contests
  • D Jakob Chychrun owns 14 points (10-4=14) in 25 games
  • Strome has 12 points (4-8=12) in 13 games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Wild LW Marcus Johansson was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft and collected 324 points (118- 206=324) in 579 games in parts of nine seasons with the Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23)
  • C Nic Dowd played four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010- 14)
  • LW Brandon Duhaime was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and recorded 40 points (20-20=40) in 211 games with the Wild (2021-24)
  • Oshie played high school hockey in Warroad
  • Lindgren is from Lakeville and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2013-16)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings
  • Minnesota’s series sweep in 2022-23 marked the third time in franchise history the Wild has won two games against Washington in the same season (2002-03, 2021-22)
  • Eight of Minnesota’s 15 games played at Washington have been decided by one goal (3-3-2)
  • Ovechkin netted three PPG on March 28, 2017, the most ever by a Wild opponent

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.2 MIN at WSH Game Notes
- 0.98 MB
Download 1.2 MIN at WSH Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos from Iowa

Prospect Report: January 1, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Return of the Wives

Game Recap: Wild 5, Predators 3

Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Down on the Farm: Lambos Closing In On The State Of Hockey

Minnesota Wild Selects MeiGray to Market Wild Game-Worn Jerseys

Game Recap: Senators 3, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Game Recap: Wild 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Minnesota Wild Hosts Eighth Annual Girls Hockey Weekend

Four Wild Prospects to Compete at 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3

Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Game Recap: Jets 5, Wild 0

Preview: Wild at Jets

Game Recap: Hockey Club 2, Wild 1