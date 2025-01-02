WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Minnesota Wild plays its first game of 2025, traveling to challenge the Eastern Conference leading Capitals. The Wild is coming hot off a New Year's Eve win against the Nashville Predators (5-3).
Preview: Wild at Capitals
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 2 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Capitals
Wild Record: 23-11-4, 50 points, 2nd in Central Division
Capitals Record: 25-10-2, 52 points, 1st in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 15-13-3 (5-8-2 at Washington)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
WSH
MIN
Power Play
22.2%
19.0%
Penalty Kill
83.3%
70.3%
Faceoff
50.0%
48.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.65
2.95
Goals Against / Games Played
2.59
2.68
Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals
Minnesota went 1-0-1 in the season series.
Washington won the series-opening match-up, 3-2, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (10/27). Minnesota claimed a 5-3 win in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (1/23).
LW Marcus Foligno (1-2=3) and LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points each. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) tallied two points each. G Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves in the second meeting. G Marc-André Fleury made 31 saves in the first contest.
C Evgeny Kuznetsov (0-2=2) and RW Anthony Mantha (2-0=2) led the Capitals with two points each. RW T.J. Oshie, C Dylan Strome and RW Tom Wilson each scored a goal. G Darcy Kuemper went 1-1-0 with a 3.39 GAA and a .901 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Capitals
- Foligno (4-8=12 in 25 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (3-9=12 in 30 games) lead Minnesota in scoring against Washington with 12 points each
- D Zach Bogosian (3-8=11 in 35 games) and Johansson (4-7=11 in 12 contests) own 11 points each
Caps Leaders Against Wild
- LW Alex Ovechkin leads Washington with 37 points (19- 18=37) in 23 career games against Minnesota
- Oshie has 24 points (12- 12=24) in 35 contests
- D Jakob Chychrun owns 14 points (10-4=14) in 25 games
- Strome has 12 points (4-8=12) in 13 games
Connections
- Wild LW Marcus Johansson was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft and collected 324 points (118- 206=324) in 579 games in parts of nine seasons with the Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23)
- C Nic Dowd played four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010- 14)
- LW Brandon Duhaime was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and recorded 40 points (20-20=40) in 211 games with the Wild (2021-24)
- Oshie played high school hockey in Warroad
- Lindgren is from Lakeville and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2013-16)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings
- Minnesota’s series sweep in 2022-23 marked the third time in franchise history the Wild has won two games against Washington in the same season (2002-03, 2021-22)
- Eight of Minnesota’s 15 games played at Washington have been decided by one goal (3-3-2)
- Ovechkin netted three PPG on March 28, 2017, the most ever by a Wild opponent
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.