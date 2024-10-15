ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Minnesota Wild hopes to break a two-game losing streak as the team heads into its second of seven consecutive away games.
Preview: Wild vs. Blues
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Watch: ESPN
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blues
Wild Record: 1-0-2, 0 points, T-4th in Central Division
Blues Record: 2-1-0, 0 points, T-4th in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-2
All-Time Wild Record: 41-34-21 (15-20-12 at St. Louis)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
33.3%
25.0%
Penalty Kill
80.0%
57.1%
Faceoff
56.0%
50.8%
Goals For / Games Played
3.67
2.67
Goals Against / Games Played
3.33
2.67
Last Season on Wild vs. Blues
The Wild went 1-1-2 in the season series. Minnesota won the series-opening games, 3-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/28). St. Louis won the second game, 3-1, at Enterprise Center (3/2), the third game, 3-2, in a shootout at Enterprise Center (3/16) and the fourth game, 5-4 in overtime in Saint Paul (3/23).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with four points (1- 3=4). C Marco Rossi (3-0=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) tallied three points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) recorded two points each. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-1-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .900 SV% in three starts.
C Jordan Kyrou led St. Louis with five points (4-1=5) including a hat trick in the final meeting. C Pavel Buchnevich (0- 3=), LW Jake Neighbours (2-1=3) and LW Brandon Saad (1-2=3) registered three points each. G Jordan Binnington went 3-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 SV% in four starts.
Wild Leaders Against Blues
- Zuccarello leads the Wild with 20 points (7-13=20) in 31 career games against St. Louis
- C Ryan Hartman owns 18 points (11- 7=18) in 33 contests
- D Jared Spurgeon has 15 points (4-11=15) in 51 games
- D Jonas Brodin owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 46 contests
- Kaprizov has 13 points (6-7=13) in 17 matches
Blues Leaders Against Wild
- C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 28 career points (10-18=28) in 36 career games against the Wild
- Saad owns 27 points (14-13=27) in 46 contests
- Kyrou (11-10=21 in 19 games) and D Nick Leddy (3-18=21 in 37 games) have 21 points each
- D Justin Falk owns 20 points (3-17=20) in 34 matches
- Buchnevich has 18 points (9-9=18) in 17 contests
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
- Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
- Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
- D Ryan Suter recorded 369 points (55-314=369) in 656 games in nine seasons with the Wild (2012-21)
Fast Facts
- The Wild topped the Blues in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
- The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.