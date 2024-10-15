Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Last Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild went 1-1-2 in the season series. Minnesota won the series-opening games, 3-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/28). St. Louis won the second game, 3-1, at Enterprise Center (3/2), the third game, 3-2, in a shootout at Enterprise Center (3/16) and the fourth game, 5-4 in overtime in Saint Paul (3/23).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with four points (1- 3=4). C Marco Rossi (3-0=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) tallied three points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) recorded two points each. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-1-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .900 SV% in three starts.

C Jordan Kyrou led St. Louis with five points (4-1=5) including a hat trick in the final meeting. C Pavel Buchnevich (0- 3=), LW Jake Neighbours (2-1=3) and LW Brandon Saad (1-2=3) registered three points each. G Jordan Binnington went 3-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 SV% in four starts.