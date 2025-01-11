Preview: Wild at Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild heads West today, venturing to San Jose to do battle against the Sharks.

The Wild had its four-game winning streak broken on Thursday night, when the Avalanche defeated the Wild 6-1 amid significant injuries in the Wild camp. The Wild has lost several key players to injury in the new year, with D Jonas Brodin, D Brock Faber, C Jakub Lauko, LW Kirill Kaprizov, and D Jared Spurgeon all missing the match against Colorado.

Tonight, the stage is set in San Jose for battle; the Wild on the first night of a back-to-back as San Jose fights through its second game in its own back-to-back. The Wild can only hope that the Sharks lack enough energy to be a threat, despite Minnesota's missing players.