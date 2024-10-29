PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Minnesota Wild seek redemption tonight, challenging the 3-6-1 Penguins after breaking the team's longest point streak since the start of the 2007-08 season (7-0-1) in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Preview: Wild at Penguins
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Penguins
Wild Record: 5-1-2, 12 points, 3rd in Central Division
Penguins Record: 3-6-1, 7 points, 7th in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 15-16-2 (8-9-0 at Pittsburgh)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
PIT
MIN
Power Play
20.7%
30.8%
Penalty Kill
82.1%
73.3%
Faceoff
53.5%
50.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.00
3.63
Goals Against / Games Played
4.20
2.50
Last Season on Wild vs. Penguins
Minnesota went 1-1-0 in the season series against Pittsburgh. The Penguins won the series-opening game, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena (12/18). Minnesota won the second contest, 3-2, in Staint Paul (2/9).
LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) had three points each. D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-30 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 34-of-36 shots faced in the second game.
C Sidney Crosby (2-1=3), LW Jake Guentzel (2-1=3), C Evgeni Malkin (1-2=3) all had three points. D Marcus Pettersson (0-2=2), D Valtteri Puustinen (0-2=2) and D Erik Karlsson (0-2=2) all had two points. G Alex Nedeljkovic went 1-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .895 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Penguins
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (10- 14=24) in 42 career games against Pittsburgh
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 35 games
- D Zach Bogosian has 13 points (4- 9=13) in 31 games
- Brodin owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 19 games
Penguins Leaders Against Wild
- Karlsson (9-26=35 in 29 games) and Crosby (12-23=35 in 24 games) lead Pittsburgh with 35 points each vs. Minnesota
- Malkin owns 26 points (11-15=26) in 20 matches
- D Kris Letang has 18 points (4-14=18) in 22 contests
- RW Rickard Rakell has 17 points (11-6=17) in 32 games
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin totaled 57 points (26-31=57) in 95 games with Pittsburgh in two seasons (2008-10), winning the Stanley Cup in 2009
- Guerin spent eight seasons in the Penguins’ front office (2011-19), including five seasons (2014-19) as Assistant General Manager where he won two more Stanley Cups (2016, 2017)
- Minnesota Head Coach John Hynes served as Head Coach of Wilkes-Barre Scranton for five seasons (2010-15) and one season as an Assistant Coach (2009-10)
- Hynes led Wilkes-Barre to a record of 231-126-27 in 384 games (.636) and five consecutive appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs as Head Coach
- Fleury was selected by the Penguins first overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and went 375-216-68 with a 2.58 GAA, a .912 SV% and 44 shutouts in 691 career games (667 starts) in 13 seasons (2003-17). He posted a 62-51 record with a 2.65 GAA, a .908 SV% and 10 shutouts in 115 career playoff contests (113 starts) with Pittsburgh and win the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017
- C Freddy Gaudreau collected 10 points (2-8=10) in 19 games with the Penguins in 2020-21
- Gustavsson was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (55th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft
- Crosby played at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2002-03)
- C Blake Lizotte is from Lindstrom and played two seasons at St. Cloud State University (2017-19)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has scored 97 goals in the all-time series, while Pittsburgh has scored 101
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.