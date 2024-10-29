Preview: Wild at Penguins

Last Season on Wild vs. Penguins

Minnesota went 1-1-0 in the season series against Pittsburgh. The Penguins won the series-opening game, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena (12/18). Minnesota won the second contest, 3-2, in Staint Paul (2/9).

LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) had three points each. D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-30 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 34-of-36 shots faced in the second game.

C Sidney Crosby (2-1=3), LW Jake Guentzel (2-1=3), C Evgeni Malkin (1-2=3) all had three points. D Marcus Pettersson (0-2=2), D Valtteri Puustinen (0-2=2) and D Erik Karlsson (0-2=2) all had two points. G Alex Nedeljkovic went 1-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .895 SV% in two starts.