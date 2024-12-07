Preview: Wild vs. Kings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild remains in Southern California, tonight challenging the Kings of Los Angeles. The Wild defeated the Ducks last night, 5-1 in regulation.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 18-4-4, 40 points, 1st in Central Division

Kings Record: 15-8-3, 33 points, 2nd in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 42-29-15 (19-17-7 at Los Angeles)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
LAK
MIN
Power Play
16.0%
20.0%
Penalty Kill
79.3%
74.2%
Faceoff
51.8%
49.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.04
3.27
Goals Against / Games Played
2.65
2.27

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/5).

D Zach Bogosian scored Minnesota’s lone goal, assisted by C Freddy Gaudreau and C Ryan Hartman. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Wild.

RW Quinton Byfield (1-1=2), RW Alex Laferriere (0-2=2), C Trevor Lewis (0-2=2), and LW Trevor Moore (0-2=2) led the Kings with two points each. LW Kevin Fiala (1-0=1) and LW Warren Foegele (1-0=1) also scored for Los Angeles (1-0=1). G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings.

Wild Leaders Against Kings

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (5- 13=18) in 30 career contests vs. Los Angeles
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) in 18 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (7-7=14) in 26 games
  • D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13, in 38 games), C Joel Eriksson Ek (10-3=13, in 24 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (4-9=13, in 40 games) have 13 points each

Kings Leaders Against Wild

  • C Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 58 points (17- 41=58) in 66 career games vs. Minnesota
  • D Drew Doughty owns 37 points (7-30=37) in 55 contests
  • D Adrian Kempe has 16 points (6-10=16) in 21 games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 3-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .891 SV% in 12 games (nine starts) with the Kings in 1997-98
  • D Jake Middleton was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft
  • D Brock Faber was drafted by the Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft
  • Fiala played three seasons (2019-22) with Minnesota, appearing in 215 games and tallying 186 points (79-107=186)
  • Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (82 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012-17)
  • D Mikey Anderson hails from Fridley and skated one season at Hill-Murray (2013- 14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-19)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 11-4-1 in the last 16 contests played at Xcel Energy Center
  • Minnesota owns points in 12 of its last 20 games at Crypto.com Arena (9-8-3).

For more information on tonight's match-up, check out the game notes below.

