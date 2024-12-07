Preview: Wild vs. Kings

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/5).

D Zach Bogosian scored Minnesota’s lone goal, assisted by C Freddy Gaudreau and C Ryan Hartman. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Wild.

RW Quinton Byfield (1-1=2), RW Alex Laferriere (0-2=2), C Trevor Lewis (0-2=2), and LW Trevor Moore (0-2=2) led the Kings with two points each. LW Kevin Fiala (1-0=1) and LW Warren Foegele (1-0=1) also scored for Los Angeles (1-0=1). G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings.