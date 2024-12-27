Preview: Wild vs. Stars

By Zoe Fiedler
DALLAS, Texas. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road after the holiday break, heading to Dallas tonight to challenge the Stars. The Wild are coming hot off of its first win with G Filip Gustavsson back in net following an injury. Prior to Gus' return, the Wild was on a four game losing streak, the team's longest losing streak during the 2024-25 season.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 21-10-4, 44 points, 2nd in Central Division

Stars Record: 19-13-2, 38 points, 4th in Central Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 37-41-13 (13-25-8 at Dallas)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
15.9%
17.6%
Penalty Kill
84.9%
69.4%
Faceoff
51.5%
48.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.15
2.94
Goals Against / Games Played
2.58
2.69

This Season on Wild vs. Stars

The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16).

LW Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild, assisted by D Jared Spurgeon and LW Matt Boldy. Gustavsson saved 38-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota.

LW Mason Marchment (2-0=2) scored both goals for Dallas and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-2=2) recorded an assist on each goal. G Jake Oettinger stopped 22-of-23 shots faced for Dallas in the win.

Wild Leaders Against Stars

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 22 points (5- 17=22) in 26 career games against Dallas
  • Spurgeon owns 20 points (6- 14=20) in 44 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman has 15 points (8-7=15) in 31 matches
  • Kaprizov has 14 points (7-7=14) in 10 contests

Stars Leaders Against Wild

  • C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Jamie Benn has 48 points (20- 28=48) in 56 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 38 points (12-26=38) in 56 career games
  • C Roope Hintz owns 19 points (9-10=19) in 20 games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • LW Devin Shore was selected by Dallas in the second round (61st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 82 points (29-53=82) in 209 games in parts of four seasons with the Stars (2015-19)
  • D Matt Dumba was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 236 points (79- 157=236), 399 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 598 games in 10 seasons (2013- 23) with Minnesota
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 15-15-5 in the last 10 seasons (since 2015-16) against Dallas
  • Minnesota was defeated by Dallas in six games in the 2016 and 2023 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

