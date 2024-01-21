RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Minnesota Wild looks to complete its road trip tonight at the Carolina Hurricanes.
Preview: Wild at Hurricanes
Road trip closes out at Carolina
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, January 21 at 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where: PNC Arena (Raleigh, North Carolina)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canes
Wild Record: 19-21-5, 43 points, 7th in Central Division
Hurricanes Record: 25-14-5, 55 points, 3rd in Metropolitan Division
2022-23 Series Record: 1-1-0
Wild vs. Canes All-Time Record: 15-10-7 (4-7-3 at Carolina)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
CAR
Power Play
21.1%
27.7%
Penalty Kill
72.1%
83.1%
Faceoff
46.4%
51.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.93
3.43
Goals Against / Games Played
3.40
2.98
Last 10 Games
3-6-1
8-1-1
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Florida Panthers, 6-4, on Friday night at Amerant Bank (1/19). The Wild scored five power play goals and one empty-net goal in the win. Forwards Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3), Ryan Hartman (2-0=2), Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) and defenseman Brock Faber (1-2=3) all scored for Minnesota. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 10-of-11 shots (.909 SV%) before leaving the game with injury. G Filip Gustavsson made 21-of-24 shots faced (.875 SV%) in relief of Fleury.
The Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 4-2, at PNC Arena on Friday. Forwards Jordan Martinook (1-0=1), Martin Necas (1-1=2), Andrei Svechnikov (1-1=2) and Sebastian Aho (1-1=2) all scored for Carolina. G Antti Raanta saved 10-of-12 shots faced to post an .833 SV% in the win.
Last Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes
Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Carolina in 2022-23. The Wild won the series opening matchup, 2-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/19) and dropped a 5-2 decision in the second meeting at Carolina (1/19). Kaprizov (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points. D Alex Goligoski also scored a goal (1-0=1) in the first contest, netting the game winner in overtime. Gustavsson stopped 20 of 21 shots faced in the first meeting and Fleury stopped 24-of-29 shots in the second game.
Necas led Carolina with three points (1-2=3) against the Wild during the season. F Stefan Noesen (0-2=2), D Brady Skjei (1-1=2), D Jalen Chatfield (1-1=2) and Svechnikov (0-2=2) all had two points. G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19-of-21 shots faced in the first meeting. G Frederik Andersen made 29 saves on 31 shots in the second matchup.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov has 15 points (7-8=15) and a plus-6 rating in his last 10 games
- F Joel Eriksson Ek has six points (3-3=6) in his last five games
- Faber has four assists and five points (1-4=5) in his last three games
- F Seth Jones has four assists and five points (1-4=5) in his last four games
- Martinook scored four goals and five points (4-1=5) in his last five games
- Aho leads Carolina in scoring with 50 points (16-34=50) in 41 games played
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild recalled F Jake Lucchini and G Jesper Wallstedt (emergency conditions) from Iowa and reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa and placed F Connor Dewar on Injured Reserve (1/20).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- D Brent Burns was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and tallied 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games (2003-11) with the Wild
- F Keiffer Bellows is from Edina
- Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
- Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (4251=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
- Wild Scout Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (14-16=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 12-4-3 in its last 19 games against Carolina
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.