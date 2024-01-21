Preview: Wild at Hurricanes

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Florida Panthers, 6-4, on Friday night at Amerant Bank (1/19). The Wild scored five power play goals and one empty-net goal in the win. Forwards Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3), Ryan Hartman (2-0=2), Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) and defenseman Brock Faber (1-2=3) all scored for Minnesota. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 10-of-11 shots (.909 SV%) before leaving the game with injury. G Filip Gustavsson made 21-of-24 shots faced (.875 SV%) in relief of Fleury.

The Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 4-2, at PNC Arena on Friday. Forwards Jordan Martinook (1-0=1), Martin Necas (1-1=2), Andrei Svechnikov (1-1=2) and Sebastian Aho (1-1=2) all scored for Carolina. G Antti Raanta saved 10-of-12 shots faced to post an .833 SV% in the win.