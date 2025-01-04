Preview: Wild at Canes

Last Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Carolina.

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Raleigh (1/21) and dropped the second game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (2/27).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (3-0=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) led the Wild with three points each. D Brock Faber (0-2=2) also recorded a multi-point effort. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts.

RW Stefan Noesen (1-1=2), C Jordan Staal (1-1=2) and C Seth Jarvis (0-2=2) all had two points. G Antti Ranta stopped 14-of-17 shots faced for Carolina in the first meeting. G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 28-of-30 shots faced to earn a win in the second meeting.