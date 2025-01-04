RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Minnesota Wild remains undefeated in 2025 as the team heads to Carolina to challenge the Hurricanes. The Wild defeated Washington in a shootout, 4-3 on Thursday.
Preview: Wild at Canes
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Lenovo Center (Raleigh, North Carolina)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canes
Wild Record: 24-11-4, 52 points, 2nd in Central Division
Hurricanes Record: 23-13-2, 48 points, 3rd in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-11-7 (5-7-3 at Carolina)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CAR
MIN
Power Play
25.0%
18.6%
Penalty Kill
85.5%
70.2%
Faceoff
51.9%
48.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.45
2.95
Goals Against / Games Played
2.76
2.69
Last Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes
Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Carolina.
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Raleigh (1/21) and dropped the second game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (2/27).
LW Kirill Kaprizov (3-0=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) led the Wild with three points each. D Brock Faber (0-2=2) also recorded a multi-point effort. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts.
RW Stefan Noesen (1-1=2), C Jordan Staal (1-1=2) and C Seth Jarvis (0-2=2) all had two points. G Antti Ranta stopped 14-of-17 shots faced for Carolina in the first meeting. G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 28-of-30 shots faced to earn a win in the second meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Canes
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 34 points (9- 25=34) in 39 career games against the Hurricanes
- D Zach Bogosian has 20 points (3-17=20) in 45 games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 18 points (7-11=18) in 42 games
- D Jared Spurgeon has 14 points (1-13=14) in 17 contests
Hurricanes Leaders Against Wild
- D Brent Burns leads Carolina with 29 points (9- 20=29) in 43 career contests against Minnesota
- C Sebatian Aho has 16 points (6-10=16) in 14 games
- D Shayne Gostisbehere has 15 points (2- 13=15) in 16 games
Connections
- Burns was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and tallied 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games (2003-11) with the Wild
- C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
- Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (42- 51=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (14-16=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 12-5-3 in its last 20 games against Carolina
- The Wild has earned a point in nine of its last 10 home games against the Hurricanes (7-1-2) and is 10-3-2 in its last 15 home games, scoring three-plus goals in 13 of those contests
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.