Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

CALGARY, AB -- The Minnesota Wild look to complete their three game road trip on a high note as they take on the Calgary Flames this afternoon. The Wild have won both games so far on this trip after completing the win against the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Flames
Wild Record: 13-3-3, 29 points, 2nd in Central Division
Flames Record: 11-6-3, 25 points, 2nd in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 44-44-16 (18-27-6 at Calgary)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
15.5%
19.6%
Penalty Kill
75.4%
77.3%
Faceoff
45%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.60
3.47
Goals Against / Games Played
2.65
2.37
Last Season on Wild vs. Flames
Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Calgary.
Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 5-2, at Scotiabank Saddledome (12/5), earned a 3-2 shootout victory at Xcel Energy Center in the second matchup (12/14) and fell to the Flames, 3-1, in the series finale in St. Paul (1/2).
LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with four points (3-1=4). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) had three points and LW Marcus Johansson (0-2=2) had two points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .940 SV% in two starts. G Marc-Andre Fleury was 0-1-0, stopping 30-of-32 shots in the third meeting.
D MacKenzie Weeger led Calgary with four points (0-4=4). LW Yegor Sharangovich had three points (1-2=3). G Dan Vladar went 0-1-1 with a 3.47 GAA and a .896 SV% in two starts. G Jacob Markstrom won his lone start, stopping 28-of-29 shots faced. G Dustin Wolf entered in the second period of the first contest and stopped 11-of-13 shots faced for Calgary.
Wild Leaders Against Flames
- D Jared Spurgeon leads the Wild with 14 points (5-9=14) in 41 career games against Calgary
- Johansson owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 20 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 11 points (9-2=11) in 24 games
Flames Leaders Against Wild
- D Tyson Barrie leads Calgary with 19 points (4-15=19) in 38 career games
- C Mikael Backlund has 19 points (7-12=19) in 42 matches against the Wild
- C Nazem Kadri owns 17 points (8-9=17) in 34 games
- LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 20 games
Recent Transactions
11/22/24
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa
11/17/24
Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Iowa
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
11/11/24
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Fast Facts
- The Wild owns points in 16 of its last 24 games in Saint Paul (12-8-4 since 2010-11 season) and is 17-10-2 in its last 29 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4.
