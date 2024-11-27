Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Last Season on Wild vs. Sabres

Minnesota went 0-1-1 against Buffalo.

The Sabres recorded a 3-2 victory in the series-opening game at KeyBank Center (11/10). Minnesota fell to Buffalo 3-2 in overtime in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (2/17).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-0=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson started both games, going 0-1-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .887 SV%.

D Henri Jokiharju (2-1=3) and C Tage Thompson (0-3=3) led Buffalo with three points each. G Devon Levi saved 33-of-35 shots to earn the win in the first meeting. G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30-of-32 shots to earn the overtime win in the second meeting.