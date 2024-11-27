BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres tonight before the holiday. The Wild will be looking to bounce back after a loss to the Jets at home Monday.
Preview: Wild vs. Sabres
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, November 27 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Key Bank Center (Buffalo, New York)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Sabres
Wild Record: 13-4-4, 30 points, 2nd in Central Division
Sabres Record: 11-7-2, 23 points, 4th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-1
All-Time Wild Record: 15-10-6 (10-4-2 at Buffalo)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
BUF
MIN
Power Play
17.5%
19.7%
Penalty Kill
80.8%
73.5%
Faceoff
49.4%
48.8%
Goals For / Games Played
3.24
3.33
Goals Against / Games Played
3.10
2.48
Last Season on Wild vs. Sabres
Minnesota went 0-1-1 against Buffalo.
The Sabres recorded a 3-2 victory in the series-opening game at KeyBank Center (11/10). Minnesota fell to Buffalo 3-2 in overtime in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (2/17).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-0=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson started both games, going 0-1-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .887 SV%.
D Henri Jokiharju (2-1=3) and C Tage Thompson (0-3=3) led Buffalo with three points each. G Devon Levi saved 33-of-35 shots to earn the win in the first meeting. G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30-of-32 shots to earn the overtime win in the second meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Sabres
- LW Marcus Johansson leads with Minnesota with 20 points (12-8=20) in 30 career games vs. Buffalo
- Zuccarello owns 19 points (5-14=19) in 26 matches
- D Jared Spurgeon has 11 points (5-6=11) in 18 games
- Kaprizov (5-4=9 in six games) and C Freddy Gaudreau (0-9=9 in 10 games) own nine points each
Sabres Leaders Against Wild
- D Rasmus Dahlin leads Buffalo with 10 points (4-6=10) in nine career games vs. Minnesota
- RW Alex Tuch owns nine points (4-5=9) in 19 games
- LW Jason Zucker has six points (1-5=6) in seven games
- Jokiharju (2-3=5 in seven games) and Thompson (1-4=5 in nine games) each own five points
Recent Transactions
11/22/24
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa
11/17/24
Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Iowa
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
11/11/24
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Connections
- LW Marcus Foligno was born in Buffalo and tallied 116 points (49-67=116) and 334 PIM in 347 games with the Sabres (2011-17). Foligno was drafted by the Sabres in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- Johansson tallied 30 points (9-21=30) in 60 games with Buffalo in 2019-20
- D Zach Bogosian collected 67 points (13-54=67) and 234 PIM in 243 games in parts of six seasons with Buffalo (2014-20)
- LW Jordan Greenway was drafted 50th overall by the Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 119 points (38-81=119), 227 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 317 games over a span of six seasons with Minnesota (2017-23)
- Tuch was drafted 18th overall by the Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with Minnesota, skating in six games during the 2016-17 season
- LW Jason Zucker was selected by Minnesota in the second round (59th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 243 points (132-111=243) in 456 games across nine seasons (2011-20) with the Wild
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s 7-0 win at Buffalo (1/15/15) is tied for the largest margin of victory in franchise history
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.