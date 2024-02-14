Preview: Wild at Coyotes

Last Time Out

The Wild triumphed over the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-3, on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. F Matt Boldy (1-2=3) paced the Wild with three points. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (2-0=2), Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2), Ryan Hartman (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) all recorded two points apiece. Forwards Mats Zuccarello and Marco Rossi each scored once in the win. G Filip Gustavsson managed 27-of-30 saves (.900 SV%) for Minnesota.

The Coyotes are returning home after a loss, 5-3, at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. D J.J. Moser (0-2=2) led Arizona with two points. D Matt Dumba, F Matias Maccelli and F Alex Kerfoot scored for the Coyotes. G Karel Vejmelka stopped 29-of-33 shots faced (.879 SV%) in net.