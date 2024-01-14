Ingram makes 38 saves for 5th shutout, Coyotes defeat Wild

It was Ingram’s NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season.

Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, and Jason Zucker and Jack McBain each had two assists for the Coyotes (21-18-2), who have won two of their past three games.

“I think the boys had the right mindset,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “That was a really good start. After the first period, I think we played the right way. We had urgency defensively. We're stingy defensively. I think we played a solid three periods."

Filip Gustavsson allowed five goals on 18 shots, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves in relief for the Wild (17-20-5), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1), including 4-3 in overtime to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, and eight of nine (1-7-1).

"It's embarrassing to lose like that at home; I think everyone, every single guy in here feels the same way,” Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello said. “It's just not good enough. Giving [up] too-easy goals. We battled hard, we create chances, but it's too easy for them to score. We're not playing near good enough."