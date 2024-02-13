Boldy's 3 points help Wild edge Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game for Vegas (31-16-6), which had won two straight. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

"I just think we weren't good enough. I don’t think our execution was good enough up and down the lineup," Pietrangelo said. "You want to win those games, especially when you have a big break. It’s frustrating to sit here for four days now. It’ll help us get prepared for Saturday (against the Carolina Hurricanes).”

Jonathan Marchessault scored 22 seconds into the game to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. His centering pass deflected off the stick of Faber and floated over Gustavsson.

Mats Zuccarello tied it 1-1 at 10:48, scoring with a one-timer off a return pass from Kaprizov during a 5-on-3 power play.

“That’s a big one,” Hynes said. “In that scenario, you certainly have to score.”