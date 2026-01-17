BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild is on the road again, heading to Buffalo to challenge the Sabres at KeyBank Center. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Sabres
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
13 Yakov Trenin - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, January 17th at 11:30 a.m. CT
- Where: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, New York)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Sabres