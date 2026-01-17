Projected Lineup: Wild at Sabres

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_011726
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild is on the road again, heading to Buffalo to challenge the Sabres at KeyBank Center. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

13 Yakov Trenin - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

