Game Preview: Wild at Devils

Last Season on Wild vs. Devils

Minnesota went 0-1-1 against the Devils last season. New Jersey won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Saint Paul (3/29) and won the series finale, 3-2, in a shootout at Prudential Center (3/31).

LW Marcus Foligno led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Ryan Hartman, LW Matt Boldy and RW Vinnie Hinostroza also recorded a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 3.36 GAA and a .885 SV% in two starts.

C Nico Hischier led the Devils with four points (4-0=0), including a hat trick in the first game. D Luke Hughes had three points (1-2=3). LW Jesper Bratt (0-2=2) and RW Stefan Noesen (0-2=2) had two points each. G Jacob Markstrom went 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .926 SV%