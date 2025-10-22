Game Preview: Wild at Devils

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Minnesota Wild arrived in New Jersey ready to do battle against the Devils today, the team reinvigorated by the 3-1 win over the Rangers on Monday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 3-3-1

Devils Record: 5-1-0

2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-2

All-Time Wild Record: 12-12-9 (6-6-5 at New Jersey)

Team Stats
NJD
MIN
Power Play
27.8%
34.5%
Penalty Kill
95.5%
72.2%
Faceoff
47.0%
47.7=9%
Goals For / Games Played
4.00
2.71
Goals Against / Games Played
2.83
3.29

Last Time Out

MIN at NYR | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Devils

Minnesota went 0-1-1 against the Devils last season. New Jersey won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Saint Paul (3/29) and won the series finale, 3-2, in a shootout at Prudential Center (3/31).

LW Marcus Foligno led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Ryan Hartman, LW Matt Boldy and RW Vinnie Hinostroza also recorded a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 3.36 GAA and a .885 SV% in two starts.

C Nico Hischier led the Devils with four points (4-0=0), including a hat trick in the first game. D Luke Hughes had three points (1-2=3). LW Jesper Bratt (0-2=2) and RW Stefan Noesen (0-2=2) had two points each. G Jacob Markstrom went 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .926 SV%

Wild Leaders Against Devils

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (6-18=24) in 36 career contests against the Devils
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 20 points (6-14=20) in 18 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 16 matches
  • LW Marcus Johansson has 10 points (4-6=10) in 36 games

Devils Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Timo Meier leads New Jersey with 15 points (6-9=15) in 29 career games vs. Minnesota
  • Bratt owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 12 games
  • Hischier (5-5=10, in 11 games) and RW Connor Brown (2-8=10, in 16 games) have 10 points each

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin was selected by New Jersey in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft. He collected 214 points (108-106=214) in 380 career games in seven seasons (1991-98) and won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 1995
  • Minnesota Head Coach John Hynes served as Head Coach for New Jersey for parts of five seasons (2015-19), leading the team to a 150-159-45 regular-season record and qualifying for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • Wild Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot was drafted by New Jersey in the 10th round (192nd overall) of the 1986 NHL Draft
  • Johansson posted 41 points (17-22=41) in 77 games with New Jersey (2017-19)
  • LW Brian Halonen is from Delano

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 5-1-2 in its last eight games at New Jersey since 10/22/16

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

10.22 MIN at NJD Game Notes
- 1.03 MB
Download 10.22 MIN at NJD Game Notes

