Preview: Wild at Predators

Last Time Out

The Wild was defeated by the Edmonton Oilers, 5-3. LW Matt Boldy started the game with a bang, netting the first goal of the match just three minutes in, assisted by C Joel Eriksson Ek and RW Mats Zuccarello. C Marco Rossi sent the puck to the back of the net next, assisted by Boldy and Zuccarello. Edmonton answered Minnesota's two first period goals with two goals of their own, and the period came to a close. RW Ryan Hartman scored the final Wild goal of the night in the second period assisted by Eriksson Ek, after which Edmonton went on to score three unanswered goals. G Filip Gustavsson saved 31-of-36 shots on goal in the match.

Nashville won in a shootout against Chicago on Thursday night. C Steven Stamkos scored the Predators first goal, followed by two Chicago goals. With just over three minutes remaining in the third period, LW Filip Forsberg scored his 300th career goal to tie the match and take it to overtime. The Preds held off the Hawks in OT, forcing a shootout. C Gustav Nyquist scored the GWG in the shootout.