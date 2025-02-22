Preview: Wild at Red Wings

Last Season on Wild vs. Wings

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Detroit last season.

Detroit won the series-opening contest, 4-1, at Little Ceasars Arena (11/26). Minnesota earned a 6-3 win in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (12/27).

LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Joel Eriksson Ek had two points (1-1=2). G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .880 SV% in his two starts vs. Detroit.

D Shane Gostisbehere led the Red Wings with five points (1-4=5). C J.T. Compher (0-2=2), LW Alex DeBrincat (1-1=2), LW David Perron (2-0=2) and C Dylan Larkin (1-1=2) notched two points each. G Alex Lyon saved 37-of-38 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G James Reimer stopped 25-of-31 shots faced in a loss in the second meeting.