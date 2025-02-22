DETROIT, Mich. -- The Wild hits the ice today for the first time in two weeks, following the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Wild held stake in two of the four nations, sending five players to the tournament: LW Matt Boldy and D Brock Faber to Team USA and C Joel Eriksson Ek, D Jonas Brodin and G Filip Gustavsson to Team Sweden. Today, the Wild heads East to challenge the Red Wings in a midday matchup.
Preview: Wild at Red Wings
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, February 2nd at 11:30 a.m. CT
- Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan)
- Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Wings
Wild Record: 33-19-4, 70 points, 3rd in Central Division
Red Wings Record: 28-22-5, 61 points, 5th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 25-30-12 (11-20-3 at Detroit)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
DET
MIN
Power Play
28.0%
18.9%
Penalty Kill
69.7%
71.6%
Faceoff
50.3%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.85
2.88
Goals Against / Games Played
3.11
2.80
Last Season on Wild vs. Wings
Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Detroit last season.
Detroit won the series-opening contest, 4-1, at Little Ceasars Arena (11/26). Minnesota earned a 6-3 win in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (12/27).
LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Joel Eriksson Ek had two points (1-1=2). G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .880 SV% in his two starts vs. Detroit.
D Shane Gostisbehere led the Red Wings with five points (1-4=5). C J.T. Compher (0-2=2), LW Alex DeBrincat (1-1=2), LW David Perron (2-0=2) and C Dylan Larkin (1-1=2) notched two points each. G Alex Lyon saved 37-of-38 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G James Reimer stopped 25-of-31 shots faced in a loss in the second meeting.
The All-American Connection
Wild players LW Matt Boldy and D Brock Faber played in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off alongside Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin.
Larkin and Boldy connected in the first of two matches between Teams USA and Canada, with Larkin netting a goal off an assist from Boldy to give Team USA the lead for the first time in the game. Team USA would go on to defeat Team Canada 3-1 that night (2/15/25), but fall 3-2 to Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championchip on Thursday (2/20/25)
Wild Leaders Against Red Wings
- Johansson (6-12=18 in 31 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (6-12=18 in 23 games) lead Minnesota with 18 career points each vs. Detroit
- Eriksson Ek owns 10 points (4-6=10) in 12 matches
- Kaprizov has nine points (5-4=9) in six games
Wings Leaders Against Wild
- RW Patrick Kane leads the Red Wings with 54 career points (25-29=54) in 58 career games against the Wild
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 30 points (13-17=30) in 35 games
- Compher has 17 points (7-10=17) in 28 games
- Larkin owns 15 points (4-11=15) in 15 contests
Recent Transactions
2/19/25
Reassigned F Travis Boyd and G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa
2/19/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa as a practice player
2/18/25
Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Devin Shore from Iowa
Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Iowa as a practice player
2/12/25
Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa
2/9/25
Reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa
2/5/25
Claimed F Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from Nashville
Placed F Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (six games missed)
Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (two games missed)
Connections
Fast Facts
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.