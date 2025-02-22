Preview: Wild at Red Wings

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DETROIT, Mich. -- The Wild hits the ice today for the first time in two weeks, following the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Wild held stake in two of the four nations, sending five players to the tournament: LW Matt Boldy and D Brock Faber to Team USA and C Joel Eriksson Ek, D Jonas Brodin and G Filip Gustavsson to Team Sweden. Today, the Wild heads East to challenge the Red Wings in a midday matchup.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 33-19-4, 70 points, 3rd in Central Division

Red Wings Record: 28-22-5, 61 points, 5th in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 25-30-12 (11-20-3 at Detroit)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
DET
MIN
Power Play
28.0%
18.9%
Penalty Kill
69.7%
71.6%
Faceoff
50.3%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.85
2.88
Goals Against / Games Played
3.11
2.80

Last Season on Wild vs. Wings

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Detroit last season.

Detroit won the series-opening contest, 4-1, at Little Ceasars Arena (11/26). Minnesota earned a 6-3 win in the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (12/27).

LW Marcus Johansson (2-1=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Joel Eriksson Ek had two points (1-1=2). G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .880 SV% in his two starts vs. Detroit.

D Shane Gostisbehere led the Red Wings with five points (1-4=5). C J.T. Compher (0-2=2), LW Alex DeBrincat (1-1=2), LW David Perron (2-0=2) and C Dylan Larkin (1-1=2) notched two points each. G Alex Lyon saved 37-of-38 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G James Reimer stopped 25-of-31 shots faced in a loss in the second meeting.

The All-American Connection

Wild players LW Matt Boldy and D Brock Faber played in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off alongside Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin.

Larkin and Boldy connected in the first of two matches between Teams USA and Canada, with Larkin netting a goal off an assist from Boldy to give Team USA the lead for the first time in the game. Team USA would go on to defeat Team Canada 3-1 that night (2/15/25), but fall 3-2 to Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championchip on Thursday (2/20/25)

GettyImages-2199897259

Wild Leaders Against Red Wings

  • Johansson (6-12=18 in 31 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (6-12=18 in 23 games) lead Minnesota with 18 career points each vs. Detroit
  • Eriksson Ek owns 10 points (4-6=10) in 12 matches
  • Kaprizov has nine points (5-4=9) in six games

Wings Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Patrick Kane leads the Red Wings with 54 career points (25-29=54) in 58 career games against the Wild
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 30 points (13-17=30) in 35 games
  • Compher has 17 points (7-10=17) in 28 games
  • Larkin owns 15 points (4-11=15) in 15 contests

Recent Transactions

2/19/25

Reassigned F Travis Boyd and G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa

2/19/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa as a practice player

2/18/25

Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Devin Shore from Iowa

Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Iowa as a practice player

2/12/25

Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa

2/9/25

Reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa

2/5/25

Claimed F Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from Nashville

Placed F Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (six games missed)

Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (two games missed)

Connections

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

