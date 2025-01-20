Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Last Time Out

The Wild fell 6-2 to the Predators in Nashville on Saturday night. D David Jiricek scored the opening goal for Minnesota, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and C Marco Rossi. Nashville answered with four goals through the rest of the first and second periods. Two minutes into the third, Boldy netted a snapshot to bring the score to 4-2. Boldy was assisted by RW Mats Zuccarello. The Predators cemented their blowout victory with two more goals, the last of which was an empty-net goal.

The Avalanche squashed Dallas on Saturday night, defeating the Stars 6-3. The Stars opened the scoring but C Casey Mittelstadt answered the call and scored the first goal for the Avs to tie the game. Mittelstadt was assisted by LW Artturi Lehkonen. D Cale Makar netted the next goal, assisted by C Nathan MacKinnon and RW Mikko Rantenen. Lehkonen scored less than 90 seconds later, assisted by LW Jonathan Drouin. Drouin scored yet another Avalanche goal to close out the period, assisted by Lehkonen and D Josh Manson. Lekonen scored once more, assisted by Mittelstadt and Manson, to bring the score to 5-1. Stars' LW Jason Robertson netted two consecutive goals, but the final blow came from Makar as he scored his second of the night, assisted by Drouin and Mittelstadt.