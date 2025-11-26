Game Preview: Wild at Hawks

Last Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota went 3-0-1 against Chicago last season. The Blackhawks earned a 2-1 overtime victory in the series-opening game at United Center (11/10) before the Wild posted a 3-2 win in the second game in St. Paul (11/29), a 4-3 win at Grand Casino Arena in the third game (12/23), and a 4-2 victory in Chicago in the fourth meeting (1/26).

LW Matt Boldy (1-4=5) led Minnesota with five points in the season series. D Jared Spurgeon (4-0=4), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) and LW Marcus Foligno (2-2=4) registered four points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .904 SV% after starting the first, third and fourth games. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the second game.

C Ryan Donato (2-1=3) and C Connor Bedard (1-2=3) led Chicago with three points each in the season series. G Petr Mrazek went 1-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 SV% while making three starts for Chicago. G Arvid Soderblom 23-of-26 shots faced in the third contest for the Blackhawks.