Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

This Season on Wild vs. Hawks

Chicago earned a 2-1 overtime victory in the series-opening game at United Center (11/10) before the Wild posted a 3-2 win in the second game in St. Paul (11/29) and a 4-3 win at Xcel Energy Center in the third game (12/23).

D Jared Spurgeon (3-0=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) lead Minnesota with three points each in the season series. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV% after starting the first and third games. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the second game.

C Ryan Donato leads Chicago with three points 2-1=3) in the season series. C Connor Bedard (1-1=2) and C Jason Dickinson (2-0=2) each own two points. G Petr Mrazek is 1-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .935 SV% while starting the first two games for Chicago. G Arvid Soderblom 23-of-26 shots faced in the third contest for the Blackhawks.