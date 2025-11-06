Game Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

Last Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Carolina. The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-0, in Raleigh (1/4) and completed the series sweep with a 2-1 win in Saint Paul (2/6).

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with a four points (0-4=4), while LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-1=3) each notched three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA, a .983 SV% and one shutout.

C Sebastian Aho recorded the lone goal for Carolina in two games. G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the first meeting and G Frederik Andersen stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the second game.