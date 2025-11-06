Game Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

110625atCAR_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road again, following a six-game homestand, during which the team recorded a 2-2-2 record. Hoping that the current two game hot streak can last, the team heads to Raleigh today to face the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 5-6-3

Predators Record: 8-4-0

2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 18-11-7 (6-7-3 at Carolina)

Team Stats
CAR
MIN
Power Play
11.4%
31.5%
Penalty Kill
83.7%
66.7%
Faceoff
50.4%
47.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.58
2.79
Goals Against / Games Played
2.67
3.64

Last Time Out

NSH at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Carolina. The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-0, in Raleigh (1/4) and completed the series sweep with a 2-1 win in Saint Paul (2/6).

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with a four points (0-4=4), while LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-1=3) each notched three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA, a .983 SV% and one shutout.

C Sebastian Aho recorded the lone goal for Carolina in two games. G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the first meeting and G Frederik Andersen stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the second game.

Wild Leaders Against Canes

  • Zuccarello leads the Wild with 37 points (11-26=37) in 41 career games against the Hurricanes
  • D Zach Bogosian has 21 points (3- 18=21) in 47 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 18 points (7-11=18) in 44 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon has 15 points (1-14=15) in 18 contests

Hurricanes Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Taylor Hall leads Carolina with 23 points (8- 15=23) in 31 games vs. Minnesota
  • Aho has 17 points (7-10=17) in 16 games
  • D Shane Gostisbehere has 15 points (2-13=15) in 17 games
  • LW Nikolaj Ehlers owns 14 points (8-6=14) in 32 games

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (42- 51=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
  • Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (14-16=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)
  • D Mike Reilly played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15) and collected 18 points (4-14=18) in 84 games in parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2015-18)
  • D K’Andre Miller is from Saint Paul

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 6-2-0 in its last eight games against Carolina since 2/12/22
  • The Wild has earned a point in 10 of its last 11 home games against the Hurricanes (8-1-2) and is 11-3-2 in its last 16 home games, scoring three plus goals in 13 of those contests

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

