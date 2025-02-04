Preview: Wild at Boston Bruins

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

BOSTON, Mass. -- The Wild has its final stop on a long four-game road trip that has included two shutouts; one for Minnesota and one against. The Wild arrives to challenge Boston tonight having had a day of rest and a day of practice, both sorely needed after the 0-6 shutout loss the Wild suffered in Ottawa.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 31-18-4, 66 points, 3rd in Central Division

Bruins Record: 26-22-6, 58 points, T-5th in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 18-9-5 (10-4-2 at Boston)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
15.2%
19.4%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
70.1%
Faceoff
51.7%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.76
2.89
Goals Against / Games Played
3.22
2.83

Last Time Out

The Wild was shut out 0-6 by Ottawa on Saturday night. G Filip Gustavsson saved a season-high 46-of-52 shots on goal.

MIN at OTT | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Boston

Minnesota swept the season series against Boston.

The Wild won the series opener, 4-3, in overtime at TD Garden (12/19) as LW Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal. Minnesota completed the series sweep with a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (12/23). Kaprizov (3-0=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Freddy Gaudreau (2-0=2) registered two goals. G Marc-André Fleury went 2-0-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV% in two starts.

RW David Pastrnak (3-0=3) led Boston with three points. C Pavel Zacha (0-2=2) and LW Brad Marchand (1-1=2) each recorded two points for the Bruins. G Linus Ullmark went 0-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and a .892 SV% in two starts.

Wild Leaders Against Bruins

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 20 points (9-11=20) in 32 career games against Boston
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 15 points (3-12=15) in 23 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno owns 11 points (3-8=11) in 30 games

Bruins Leaders Against Wild

  • Marchand leads Boston with 20 points (9-11=20) in 19 career contests vs. Minnesota
  • C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 24 games
  • Pastrnak has 14 points (8-6=14) in 14 games

Recent Transactions

2/5/25

Traded F Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club for future considerations

2/2/25

Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 1/26/25)

1/29/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

1/28/25

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve

1/24/25

Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve

1/23/25

Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (12 games missed)

Marcus Johansson: concussion (eight game missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (three game missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM in two seasons (2000-02)
  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
  • Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92…Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.…Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
  • Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
  • F Jakub Lauko was selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He collected 17 points (6-11=17) and 43 PIM in 83 games with Boston (2022-24)
  • LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (019-21) at Boston College
  • C Charlie Coyle registered 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games with the Wild (2012-19)
  • F Vinni Lettieri is from Excelsior and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17) and collected nine points (5-4=9) in 46 games with the Wild in 2023-24
  • F Cole Koepke was born in Two Harbors and played for Hermantown High School and three seasons (2018-21) at the University of Minnesota - Duluth

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has collected a point in five of its last six contests against Boston (4-1-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past three seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
  • Nine of the 16 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

