Preview: Wild at Boston Bruins

Last Season on Wild vs. Boston

Minnesota swept the season series against Boston.

The Wild won the series opener, 4-3, in overtime at TD Garden (12/19) as LW Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal. Minnesota completed the series sweep with a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (12/23). Kaprizov (3-0=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Freddy Gaudreau (2-0=2) registered two goals. G Marc-André Fleury went 2-0-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV% in two starts.

RW David Pastrnak (3-0=3) led Boston with three points. C Pavel Zacha (0-2=2) and LW Brad Marchand (1-1=2) each recorded two points for the Bruins. G Linus Ullmark went 0-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and a .892 SV% in two starts.