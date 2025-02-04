BOSTON, Mass. -- The Wild has its final stop on a long four-game road trip that has included two shutouts; one for Minnesota and one against. The Wild arrives to challenge Boston tonight having had a day of rest and a day of practice, both sorely needed after the 0-6 shutout loss the Wild suffered in Ottawa.
Preview: Wild at Boston Bruins
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, February 4th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Bruins
Wild Record: 31-18-4, 66 points, 3rd in Central Division
Bruins Record: 26-22-6, 58 points, T-5th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 18-9-5 (10-4-2 at Boston)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
15.2%
19.4%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
70.1%
Faceoff
51.7%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.76
2.89
Goals Against / Games Played
3.22
2.83
Last Time Out
The Wild was shut out 0-6 by Ottawa on Saturday night. G Filip Gustavsson saved a season-high 46-of-52 shots on goal.
Last Season on Wild vs. Boston
Minnesota swept the season series against Boston.
The Wild won the series opener, 4-3, in overtime at TD Garden (12/19) as LW Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal. Minnesota completed the series sweep with a 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center (12/23). Kaprizov (3-0=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Freddy Gaudreau (2-0=2) registered two goals. G Marc-André Fleury went 2-0-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV% in two starts.
RW David Pastrnak (3-0=3) led Boston with three points. C Pavel Zacha (0-2=2) and LW Brad Marchand (1-1=2) each recorded two points for the Bruins. G Linus Ullmark went 0-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and a .892 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Bruins
- LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 20 points (9-11=20) in 32 career games against Boston
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 15 points (3-12=15) in 23 games
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 11 points (3-8=11) in 30 games
Bruins Leaders Against Wild
- Marchand leads Boston with 20 points (9-11=20) in 19 career contests vs. Minnesota
- C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 24 games
- Pastrnak has 14 points (8-6=14) in 14 games
Recent Transactions
2/5/25
Traded F Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club for future considerations
2/2/25
Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 1/26/25)
1/29/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
1/28/25
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
1/24/25
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve
1/23/25
Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (12 games missed)
Marcus Johansson: concussion (eight game missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (three game missed)
Connections
- Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM in two seasons (2000-02)
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92…Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.…Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
- Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
- F Jakub Lauko was selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He collected 17 points (6-11=17) and 43 PIM in 83 games with Boston (2022-24)
- LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (019-21) at Boston College
- C Charlie Coyle registered 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games with the Wild (2012-19)
- F Vinni Lettieri is from Excelsior and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17) and collected nine points (5-4=9) in 46 games with the Wild in 2023-24
- F Cole Koepke was born in Two Harbors and played for Hermantown High School and three seasons (2018-21) at the University of Minnesota - Duluth
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has collected a point in five of its last six contests against Boston (4-1-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past three seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
- Nine of the 16 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.