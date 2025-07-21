Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka today announced the promotion of Todd Frederickson to Senior Vice President of Marketing and President of the Iowa Wild. He will continue to report to Majka in his new role.

“Todd is a proven leader and innovator who always puts the organization first,” said Majka. His work in both Iowa and Minnesota has helped grow the game and provided our fans with unprecedented access to our team.”

Frederickson recently completed his fourth season as Vice President of Marketing for the Minnesota Wild. Under his leadership, the marketing team has earned multiple Emmy Awards for its digital programming, including original shows, documentaries, and in-game entertainment elements. He also spearheaded the development of the redesigned, user- friendly Minnesota Wild app. In addition, he oversees the team’s proactive public relations and crisis communications strategies. In his elevated role, he will continue to oversee the Minnesota Wild social media channels, revenue and event marketing and Game Operations.

Frederickson has been an instrumental force in advancing hockey in Des Moines. With his guidance, Iowa has become one of the premier franchises in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 2025, the team won two prestigious league revenue awards, along with recognition for Best Unique Game Operations Promotion. Since joining the organization as Iowa President in 2013, Iowa has earned numerous accolades including Team of the Year, Social Media Department of the Year and Outstanding Fan Experience. In the 2018– 2019 season, Frederickson was honored with the Thomas Ebright Award for his outstanding contributions to the AHL.

Prior to joining Iowa, Frederickson served as the AHL’s Vice President, Team Business Services, leading the league to five consecutive years of ticket sales and corporate sales growth.

Before joining the AHL, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons organization and 11 years with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, including three years as executive director of ticket sales and service. The Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., native, is a graduate of Denison University in Granville, Ohio.