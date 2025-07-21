Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

Will continue to oversee the Minnesota Wild digital media channels, Revenue and Event Marketing and Game Operations.

TeamNews_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka today announced the promotion of Todd Frederickson to Senior Vice President of Marketing and President of the Iowa Wild. He will continue to report to Majka in his new role.

“Todd is a proven leader and innovator who always puts the organization first,” said Majka. His work in both Iowa and Minnesota has helped grow the game and provided our fans with unprecedented access to our team.”

Frederickson recently completed his fourth season as Vice President of Marketing for the Minnesota Wild. Under his leadership, the marketing team has earned multiple Emmy Awards for its digital programming, including original shows, documentaries, and in-game entertainment elements. He also spearheaded the development of the redesigned, user- friendly Minnesota Wild app. In addition, he oversees the team’s proactive public relations and crisis communications strategies. In his elevated role, he will continue to oversee the Minnesota Wild social media channels, revenue and event marketing and Game Operations.

Frederickson has been an instrumental force in advancing hockey in Des Moines. With his guidance, Iowa has become one of the premier franchises in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 2025, the team won two prestigious league revenue awards, along with recognition for Best Unique Game Operations Promotion. Since joining the organization as Iowa President in 2013, Iowa has earned numerous accolades including Team of the Year, Social Media Department of the Year and Outstanding Fan Experience. In the 2018– 2019 season, Frederickson was honored with the Thomas Ebright Award for his outstanding contributions to the AHL.

Prior to joining Iowa, Frederickson served as the AHL’s Vice President, Team Business Services, leading the league to five consecutive years of ticket sales and corporate sales growth.

Before joining the AHL, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons organization and 11 years with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, including three years as executive director of ticket sales and service. The Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., native, is a graduate of Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

Minnesota Wild Selects Five Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

No First Round Pick? No Problem.