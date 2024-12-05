Five Minnesota Wild Players Named to Rosters for 4 Nations Face-off

Boldy, 23 (4/5/01), has recorded 24 points (11-13=24), four power-play goals (PPG), five game-winning goals (GWG), a plus-9 rating and 93 shots while appearing in all 25 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Milford, Mass., ranks T-1st in the NHL in GWG and T-3rd among NHL forwards with 17 takeaways. Boldy leads Wild skaters in PPG and shots while ranking second in points and goals and T-2nd in assists.

For his career, Boldy owns 195 points (86-109=195), 25 PPG, 19 GWG and 688 shots and a plus-32 rating across 228 games through parts of four NHL seasons (2022-24). Since making his debut on Jan. 6, 2022, at BOS, he ranks second among Wild skaters in goals and GWG (19) and third in points and assists. Boldy has represented the United States at multiple international competitions, most recently at the 2024 IIHF World Championship where he led tournament skaters with 14 points (6-8=14) in eight games played. He was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (12th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.