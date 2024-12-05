SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced today the full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off, as selected by each National Association (Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey). Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (United States), defenseman Jonas Brodin (Sweden), center Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), defenseman Brock Faber (United States) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (Sweden) will each represent their respective country.
Five Minnesota Wild Players Named to Rosters for 4 Nations Face-off
Boldy, 23 (4/5/01), has recorded 24 points (11-13=24), four power-play goals (PPG), five game-winning goals (GWG), a plus-9 rating and 93 shots while appearing in all 25 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Milford, Mass., ranks T-1st in the NHL in GWG and T-3rd among NHL forwards with 17 takeaways. Boldy leads Wild skaters in PPG and shots while ranking second in points and goals and T-2nd in assists.
For his career, Boldy owns 195 points (86-109=195), 25 PPG, 19 GWG and 688 shots and a plus-32 rating across 228 games through parts of four NHL seasons (2022-24). Since making his debut on Jan. 6, 2022, at BOS, he ranks second among Wild skaters in goals and GWG (19) and third in points and assists. Boldy has represented the United States at multiple international competitions, most recently at the 2024 IIHF World Championship where he led tournament skaters with 14 points (6-8=14) in eight games played. He was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (12th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Brodin, 31 (7/12/93), owns eight points (2-6=8), 35 shots, 45 blocked shots (second on the team) and a plus-7 rating in 19 appearances for the Wild this season. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, ranked third on the Wild with a career-high 142 blocked shots during the 2023-24 season while ranking second among team defensemen in points (7=20=27) and assists and T-2nd in goals.
For his career, Brodin has posted 248 points (56-192=248), 1,101 shots, 1,432 blocked shots and a plus-100 rating in 822 games across 13 NHL seasons (2012-24), all with Minnesota. He ranks second in franchise history in plus/minus rating and blocked shots and third in games played and total time on ice (18,258:35). He has participated in multiple international competitions for Sweden, most recently at the 2024 IIHF World Championship where he recorded four points (1-3=4) across 10 games and led Swedish skaters in plus/minus rating and time on ice per game (TOI/G). Brodin was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (10th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Eriksson Ek, 27 (1/29/97), has notched 13 points (5-8=13), 55 shots and a plus-10 rating in 22 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, finished second on the team in goals (30), PPG (12), plus/minus rating (plus-18), GWG (five), shots (267) and hits (169) in during the 2023-24 season while ranking third with a career-high 64 points (30-34=64).
For his career, Eriksson Ek has tallied 283 points (127-156=283), 38 PPG, 18 GWG, 1,263 shots and a plus-67 rating in 520 games through parts of nine NHL seasons (2016-24), all with Minnesota. Since making his NHL debut on Oct. 22, 2016, at New Jersey, Eriksson Ek leads Wild skaters in shots while ranking second in goals and PPG and third in points. He has represented Sweden at multiple international competitions, most recently recording nine points (7-2=9) in 10 games at the IIHF World Championship and ranking second among tournament skaters in goals. Eriksson Ek was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Faber, 22 (8/22/02), has recorded 13 points (3-10=13), five power-play points (1-4=5), 31 shots, 29 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating while skating in all 25 games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound native of Maple Grove, Minn., ranks third on the team in plus/minus while leading team defensemen in assists and power-play points and ranking T-1st in points. He also leads Wild skaters and ranks eighth in the NHL with 24:51 of time on ice per game.
For his career, Faber has skated in 109 games and posted 60 points (11-49=60), 21 power-play points (4-17=21), 168 shots, 188 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through parts of three NHL seasons (2023-24). He finished second in the voting for the 2024 Calder Memorial Trophy after leading NHL rookies in time on ice per game (sixth in the NHL, 24:58) and blocked shots (150) and ranking T-1st in assists (39), T-2nd in scoring (8-39=47) and third in power-play assists (13) during the 2023-24 season. He set franchise single-season rookie records for assists, blocked shots and time on ice, earning a selection to the 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team. He has represented the United States at multiple international competitions, including the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships. He was acquired by Minnesota from the Los Angeles Kings along with a first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft (Liam Ohgren) in exchange for Kevin Fiala on June 29, 2022.
Gustavsson, 26, (6/7/1998), owns a 12-4-3 record in 19 starts for Minnesota this season, leading the NHL with a 2.04 goals-against average (GAA), .929 save percentage (SV%) and ranking T-2nd with two shutouts and T-3rd in wins. Since joining the Wild at the start of the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-3, 197-pound native of Skelleftea, Sweden, has posted a 54-31-15 record in 103 games (99 starts) and ranks T-4th in the NHL with eight shutouts, sixth with a .917 SV% and T-10th with a 2.50 GAA.
For his career, Gustavsson has recorded a 64-44-17 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .914 SV% in 130 games (122 starts) in parts of five seasons (2020-2024) with the Ottawa Senators (2020-22) and Minnesota (2022-24). He has represented Sweden at multiple international competitions, most recently notching a 6-1-0 record with a 2.13 GAA and .903 SV% at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. He was acquired by Minnesota from Ottawa in exchange for Cam Talbot on July 12, 2022.
The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).
All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.
Fans can view the complete game schedule, purchase tickets and sign up to receive information and updates at https://nhl.com/4nations.
