- Fanatics to assume operations of in-venue retail footprint throughout Xcel Energy Center
- Fanatics is the NHL’s new provider of on-ice player uniforms and will design and distribute several categories of authentic and replica jerseys for fans
Fanatics and Minnesota Wild Partner to Elevate Retail Experience at Xcel Energy Center
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, announced a new, long-term partnership with Fanatics to become the team’s official end-to-end retail partner. Fanatics, which currently powers the Wild’s official e-commerce destination, Shop.NHL.com/Minnesota-Wild, through its league-wide e-commerce partnership with the National Hockey League, will now assume operations of all physical retail locations at Xcel Energy Center and run HockeyLodge.com to create an omnichannel retail experience for fans.
“We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Fanatics as our new end-to-end retail partner,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “As the leader in licensed sports merchandise, fans will enjoy an enhanced experience both online and at the new Xcel Energy Center store, with greater variety and increased availability of all their favorite Wild gear.”
In alignment with the Wild, Fanatics will make a significant capital investment to elevate the in-venue retail footprint at Xcel Energy Center, including its stores, kiosks and other touchpoints, to optimize the shopping experience for fans during games and other events. By pairing together e-commerce and in-venue retail operations, Fanatics can now curate a cohesive, consistent shopping experience for all Wild fans whether shopping online, via mobile or at the game.
Through its expansive licensed apparel partnership with the NHL - including rights to design, manufacture and distribute all categories of authentic and replica jerseys, and a wide selection of fan apparel and headwear, Fanatics will now provide Wild fans with access to a significantly expanded variety of high-quality team merchandise. Beginning this season, Fanatics is the NHL’s new official provider for on-ice uniforms, and for the first time in over a decade, fans will be able to purchase the same Fanatics-branded Made in Canada on-ice jersey that players wear during the game. In addition to Fanatics-branded products, fans will be able to shop a deep selection of apparel, headwear, hardgoods, and lifestyle items from many top brands such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Minnesota-based WinCraft as well as other fan favorites like UNRL, Sota Stick, Levelwear and many more.
“We are ecstatic to become the official omnichannel retail partner of the Wild,” said Ed O’Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development. “Hockey is such an important part of the culture to those in the Twin Cities and across the entire state of Minnesota, and Fanatics is committed to providing an unrivaled retail experience so fans of all ages can celebrate the game and proudly represent their favorite team on gamedays and beyond.”
Over the past several months, Fanatics has implemented upgrades and renovations to The Hockey Lodge, the team’s official flagship retail location. The store will host a grand opening event on September 21 starting at 11 a.m., the same date the NHL and Fanatics will first introduce Fanatics’ new portfolio of authentic and replica jerseys to fans.
Fanatics is the official e-commerce partner NHL. The Wild are the third NHL club for which Fanatics operates in-venue and e-commerce retail. With this partnership the team joins other Minnesota-based sports properties to partner with Fanatics joining the NBA’s Timberwolves, WNBA’s Lynx, NFL’s Vikings and the University of Minnesota Athletics.
About Fanatics Commerce
Fanatics Commerce is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods. It operates a vertically-integrated platform of digital and physical capabilities for leading sports leagues, teams, colleges, and associations globally – as well as its flagship site, www.fanatics.com.
Fanatics Commerce has a broad range of online, sports venue, and vertical apparel partnerships worldwide, including comprehensive partnerships with leading leagues, teams, colleges, and sports organizations across the world—including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, Formula 1, and Australian Football League (AFL); the Dallas Cowboys, Golden State Warriors, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Tokyo Giants; the University of Notre Dame, University of Alabama, and University of Texas; the International Olympic Committee (IOC), England Rugby, and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
