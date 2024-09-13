Fanatics and Minnesota Wild Partner to Elevate Retail Experience at Xcel Energy Center

Through its expansive licensed apparel partnership with the NHL - including rights to design, manufacture and distribute all categories of authentic and replica jerseys, and a wide selection of fan apparel and headwear, Fanatics will now provide Wild fans with access to a significantly expanded variety of high-quality team merchandise. Beginning this season, Fanatics is the NHL’s new official provider for on-ice uniforms, and for the first time in over a decade, fans will be able to purchase the same Fanatics-branded Made in Canada on-ice jersey that players wear during the game. In addition to Fanatics-branded products, fans will be able to shop a deep selection of apparel, headwear, hardgoods, and lifestyle items from many top brands such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Minnesota-based WinCraft as well as other fan favorites like UNRL, Sota Stick, Levelwear and many more.