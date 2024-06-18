Eighth Annual Minnesota Wild Leadership Summit to be Held on Tuesday, June 25

High school hockey captains, senior leaders and their coaches from Minnesota and beyond are invited to participate in the Leadership Summit. This event is a great opportunity for hockey captains and coaches to learn from a wide-ranging, inspiring and influential group of leaders. The Leadership Summit is free of charge and is open to the first 300 boys and girls high school hockey captains and coaches. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Coaches can register their teams at wild.com/leadership.

This year's event will feature Minnesota Wild CEO, Matt Majka and Wild defenseman, Brock Faber. A showing of The Electric Indian, a documentary about the life of former Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha, will be presented by director and filmmaker, Leya Hale. A diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) panel featuring Brooke White-Lancette and Trent Tucker will follow the film. Two-time National Champion at the University of Minnesota, three-time Olympic medalist, member of the US Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame and former General Manager of the PWHL Minnesota, Natalie Darwitz will share her thoughts on leadership. St. Cloud State Head Coach, Brett Larson, Andover varsity girl’s Head Coach, Melissa Sailor, and Shakopee boys’ varsity coach, Calvin Simon, will lead a coaches and captains panel. The event will conclude with a mental health panel led by Osseo girl’s hockey Head Coach, Jeremy Lewis and Director of Programs at Sophie’s Squad, Sonja Olson.

The Summit will be hosted by Bally Sports North broadcaster, Kevin Gorg, and Minnesota Wild communications and engagement specialist, Dave Schwartz.

The Minnesota Wild Leadership Summit is supported by Minnesota Hockey, the Minnesota State High School League, the Minnesota Boys and Girls Hockey Coaches Associations and the Positive Coaching Alliance. The schedule and speakers for the Leadership Summit are subject to change.