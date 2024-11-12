Dream State to Return for Season Six Following the Shakopee Sabers

In Minnesota, growing up playing hockey means growing up dreaming of State Tournament glory. Dream State provides fans and viewers with an all-access view as high school hockey players, teams and communities chase a State Tournament title. This season, Dream State returns to the metro area to follow the Shakopee Sabers lead by Head Coach Calvin Simon. With an emerging high school program competing in one of the most competitive sections of Minnesota, captains Cooper Simpson, Carson Steinhoff and their teammates set their sights on Saint Paul in an attempt to return the program to the State Tournament for the first time since 2005.