Dream State to Return for Season Six Following the Shakopee Sabers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with TRIA Orthopedics, announced today that the Emmy-winning documentary series “Dream State” will return for season six, following the Shakopee Sabers. More information can be found at wild.com/dreamstate.
In Minnesota, growing up playing hockey means growing up dreaming of State Tournament glory. Dream State provides fans and viewers with an all-access view as high school hockey players, teams and communities chase a State Tournament title. This season, Dream State returns to the metro area to follow the Shakopee Sabers lead by Head Coach Calvin Simon. With an emerging high school program competing in one of the most competitive sections of Minnesota, captains Cooper Simpson, Carson Steinhoff and their teammates set their sights on Saint Paul in an attempt to return the program to the State Tournament for the first time since 2005.
“The expectations are high, but I'm confident that my teammates and I are ready to rise to the challenge and put Shakopee on the map,” Steinhoff said.
“We are thrilled to be selected as the featured team for Dream State this season. The teams that have been featured before us have deep history and tradition. While we are proud of our 50 years of history, we are fired up about both the present and the future of Shakopee Saber Hockey,” said Shakopee Head Coach Calvin Simon.
Fans can also follow along as Dream State chronicles the Sabers taking home ice at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025. For more information and to purchase tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota, visit hockeydaymn.com.
MORE ON DREAM STATE
Season Five: Dream State Warroad swept its three nominations at this year’s Upper Midwest Emmy Awards, claiming Best Director (Ian Fritz), Best Editor (Conor Murphy), and Best Documentary (Topical). Dream State Warroad has also earned international acclaim garnering nominations and selections from film festivals across the globe, including Vox Popular Media Arts Film Festival in Canada, Paladino d'Oro Sport Film Festival in Italy, the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF), and the Kenya International Sports Film Festival. Season 5 can be viewed at wild.com/dreamstate.