Charlie Stramel signing with Wild ‘a dream come true’

The 21-year-old center will rehab a broken ankle and prepare for training camp.

20260410-Charlie-Stramel-Thumbnail
By Heather Rule
Wild.com

Charlie Stramel was the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, selected by the Minnesota Wild. Three years later, the 21-year-old center and Rosemount native is officially signed with his hometown team. 

“Growing up a fan my whole life and then being able to get drafted to them and now signed to them, it’s just unbelievable,” Stramel said. “It’s truly a dream come true, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to hopefully throw the jersey on here.” 

Stramel signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on April 6, a deal that starts with the 2026-27 season. He’s currently recovering from a broken ankle he sustained while playing for Michigan State in the NCAA tournament. Stramel’s recovery will be about six to eight weeks. He’ll wear the No. 15 jersey with the Wild. 

A 6-3, 216-pound center, Stramel is coming off a successful senior season with Michigan State where he scored 19 goals and 44 points with seven game-winning goals, five power-play goals and a plus-29 rating in 37 games with the Spartans. He set his collegiate career-highs in points, goals, assists, power-play goals, game-winning goals and plus/minus this season. He also led the Big Ten skaters with 483 face-off wins.

His efforts earned him a spot as a Top Ten Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and being named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

20260410-Charlie-Stramel-Story-v1

Throughout his college career, Stramel found his identity as a power forward, playing a 200-foot game. 

“I feel like I got faster, got bigger, got stronger and learned a lot as it went on through those tough seasons but also through those seasons that went well,” Stramel said. “Learned a lot about myself, and I’m pumped to make the jump to the pro level here in the coming year.” 

Stramel found a good fit with the Spartans after scoring just eight goals and 12 assists in 67 games across his first two collegiate seasons with Wisconsin. 

“I had a few tough years at Wisconsin hockey-wise, but I think I learned a lot about myself and making that move to Michigan State I think was crucial for me in my career,” Stramel said. 

He credits the Michigan State staff, including coach Adam Nightingale, for helping him develop and find his game again. Stramel thrived under Nightingale, whom he first worked with at the USNTP before Michigan State, where Nightingale is the head coach. 

He said he couldn’t ask for anything more from Nightingale or thank him enough for the past six years.

“Right when I came into the program, really helped me understand real hockey and helping me play to my strengths as a bigger guy, bigger center,” Stramel said. “And then just reuniting with him at Michigan State and the amount he helped me in my hockey game but also as a person, the amount of life lessons he’s taught me over the years and taught our team, and really the culture he’s built at Michigan State, it’s incredible.” 

Before college, Stramel played one season of high school hockey with Rosemount (6-12=18 in 23 games in 2019-20) before playing two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He also played in the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, recording four assists in eight games over those two tournaments, winning bronze in 2023. 

His collegiate career ended abruptly when he blocked a shot early in the first period of the NCAA regional final against Wisconsin on March 28. Wisconsin came back to win the game in overtime. 

“It kind of just hit me in a bad spot,” Stramel said, of the blocked shot. “Ended up going to the bench trying to do another shift, and I just couldn’t really put any pressure on it.” 

X-Rays confirmed a broken ankle, and as Stramel’s hockey focus shifts to recovering from injury, he’ll also work on completing his communications degree within the new three weeks. After graduation, he’ll return to Minnesota for rehab and training, with Wild training camp next season on the horizon. 

“That’s obviously a goal of mine is to crack the roster,” Stramel said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve just got to go out there and play my game and do whatever I can do to help the organization win games, so that’s my goal.” 

Stramel’s injury ended the chance of him potentially making his NHL debut with the Wild this spring, which Wild coach John Hynes acknowledged is disappointing for both Stramel and the Wild.

“But I’m glad that we were able to sign him and that he’s now a Minnesota Wild, and hopefully his recovery goes well and we’ll see him soon,” Hynes said.

20260410-Charlie-Stramel-Story-v2

Stramel securing a Wild roster spot next fall will come down to his recovery and training throughout the summer ahead of training camp. Hynes said Stramel is a complete player and having that balance is important for a player looking to jump to the NHL. 

“I think he’s rounded out his game pretty well at Michigan State on both sides of the puck, which I also think is a big factor,” Hynes said. 

As a Wild prospect, Stramel’s connected with current players Brock Faber and Matt Boldy over the past few summers, and he already credits them for helping him in the weight room, among other things. Stramel wasn’t quite 8 years old when the Wild made the blockbuster signings of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on July 4, 2012, but he remembers those deals and as a young Wild fan. 

“I was a huge Zach Parise fan growing up,” Stramel said. “Always loved (Mikko) Koivu, big centerman, nice hands. Those are the guys that I remember growing up and looking up to in a sense.”

News Feed

Game Recap: Stars 5, Wild 4

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Stars

Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive

Minnesota Wild Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Game Recap: Wild 5, Kraken 2

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Kraken

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Kraken

Wild on 7th - Episode 140: Cargo Shorts, Ham, and Brock Faber

Game Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Charlie Stramel to Entry-level Contract

The Quinn Hughes Effect: One of the best defensemen in the league, Hughes 'just makes us all better'

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Amateur Tryout

Game Recap: Wild 5, Red Wings 4

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Wings

Projected Lineup: Wild at Red Wings