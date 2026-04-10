Charlie Stramel signing with Wild ‘a dream come true’

Throughout his college career, Stramel found his identity as a power forward, playing a 200-foot game.

“I feel like I got faster, got bigger, got stronger and learned a lot as it went on through those tough seasons but also through those seasons that went well,” Stramel said. “Learned a lot about myself, and I’m pumped to make the jump to the pro level here in the coming year.”

Stramel found a good fit with the Spartans after scoring just eight goals and 12 assists in 67 games across his first two collegiate seasons with Wisconsin.

“I had a few tough years at Wisconsin hockey-wise, but I think I learned a lot about myself and making that move to Michigan State I think was crucial for me in my career,” Stramel said.

He credits the Michigan State staff, including coach Adam Nightingale, for helping him develop and find his game again. Stramel thrived under Nightingale, whom he first worked with at the USNTP before Michigan State, where Nightingale is the head coach.

He said he couldn’t ask for anything more from Nightingale or thank him enough for the past six years.

“Right when I came into the program, really helped me understand real hockey and helping me play to my strengths as a bigger guy, bigger center,” Stramel said. “And then just reuniting with him at Michigan State and the amount he helped me in my hockey game but also as a person, the amount of life lessons he’s taught me over the years and taught our team, and really the culture he’s built at Michigan State, it’s incredible.”

Before college, Stramel played one season of high school hockey with Rosemount (6-12=18 in 23 games in 2019-20) before playing two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He also played in the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, recording four assists in eight games over those two tournaments, winning bronze in 2023.

His collegiate career ended abruptly when he blocked a shot early in the first period of the NCAA regional final against Wisconsin on March 28. Wisconsin came back to win the game in overtime.

“It kind of just hit me in a bad spot,” Stramel said, of the blocked shot. “Ended up going to the bench trying to do another shift, and I just couldn’t really put any pressure on it.”

X-Rays confirmed a broken ankle, and as Stramel’s hockey focus shifts to recovering from injury, he’ll also work on completing his communications degree within the new three weeks. After graduation, he’ll return to Minnesota for rehab and training, with Wild training camp next season on the horizon.

“That’s obviously a goal of mine is to crack the roster,” Stramel said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve just got to go out there and play my game and do whatever I can do to help the organization win games, so that’s my goal.”

Stramel’s injury ended the chance of him potentially making his NHL debut with the Wild this spring, which Wild coach John Hynes acknowledged is disappointing for both Stramel and the Wild.

“But I’m glad that we were able to sign him and that he’s now a Minnesota Wild, and hopefully his recovery goes well and we’ll see him soon,” Hynes said.